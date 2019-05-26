2021 ATH loves ‘family vibe’ at Clemson

Clemson is one of the many schools that have visited Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern to check on Chief Borders during the spring evaluation period.

Clemson assistants Mickey Conn and Lemanski Hall stopped by McEachern in April and invited Borders, a standout 2021 athlete, to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp next month.

Borders (6-4, 230) made an unofficial visit to Clemson in late March and plans to return for the camp in early June.

“Man it is a blessing for them to even invite me to a camp,” Borders said of the Tigers. “They bring me a great vibe every time and always are so humble. I love the family over there.”

Borders has offers from Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Illinois and others.

According to Borders, coaches from most of the aforementioned programs have visited his school during the spring evaluation period, along with others such as Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Florida State, North Carolina and Oregon.

You could say that Clemson represents a dream offer for Borders, who is high on the Tigers following his visit there earlier this spring.

“The family vibe that they give is beautiful,” he said. “They make me feel I’m at home when I go there. The offer from Clemson would be just a beautiful thing. I love Clemson, the coaches and what they have for someone in the future. It is really a dream palace.”

Clemson is recruiting Borders as an outside linebacker.

Borders, who is originally from Chicago, is looking for “a place to call home” as he goes through the recruiting process.

“Just a place where I can go to sleep and wake up and say I made the best decision based on communication, loyalty and the next level,” he said. “A place to call home.”