Top Peach State RB ‘really enjoyed’ visit to Clemson

Prominent among a group of prospects from Loganville (Ga.) Grayson that visited Clemson on Thursday was four-star 2021 running back Phil Mafah.

Mafah (6-1, 215) and some of his teammates spent about five hours on campus, touring the campus, dorms and facilities and doing a photoshoot.

It marked Mafah’s first visit to Clemson since last football season.

“I really enjoyed the time,” Mafah told The Clemson Insider. “Just the atmosphere over there, everything seemed right. The environment was uplifting, and being over there with some of my teammates made the experience better. The coaching staff was great, very nice and truly good people.”

A rising junior with 20-plus offers, Mafah recently drew a school visit from Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and area recruiter Mickey Conn during the spring evaluation period, and was able to speak with the two coaches during the Clemson visit.

“They told me that they like my film, just keep doing me and I’ll be great, basically,” Mafah said. “The interest is (there), but I’ve just got to keep working. They said they’d offer, but not yet.”

Mafah has developed a good relationship with Conn over the years.

“I’ve known him for a while,” Mafah said. “He used to be one of the coaches on our little league team, and we just grew together. … I got to know him better as a coach, as a person and really got to know his family, too.”

Mafah’s offer list includes Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas and Southern Cal among others.

As he goes through the recruiting process, Mafah is looking for the school that best suits him on and off the field.

“Just somewhere I can fit in and get the most playing time,” he said. “Somewhere with a good education program and just somewhere that’s really truly a team that I can build relationships with.”

Mafah, the No. 16 running back in the 2021 class per 247Sports, plans to camp at Clemson on June 4.