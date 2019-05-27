Final NCAA Baseball Tournament Projections

Baseball

As Clemson awaits a potential postseason bid, The Clemson Insider releases our projections for the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

 

For a quick review, the field is made up of 64 teams split into 16 regional sites. The 64 teams consist of 31 automatic bids and 33 at-large selections. The official field will be announced today at noon.

 

Nashville Regional
Oxford Regional
1 Vanderbilt * 1 Ole Miss
2 Illinois 2 Miami (FL)
3 Cincinnati * 3 Florida Atlantic
4 Quinnipiac * 4 Jacksonville State *
Los Angeles Regional
Corvallis Regional
1 UCLA * 1 Oregon State
2 Fresno State * 2 UC Santa Barbara *
3 Loyola Marymount * 3 Michigan
4 Central Connecticut State * 4 Harvard *
Starkville Regional
Morgantown Regional
1 Mississippi State 1 West Virginia
2 Nebraska 2 NC State
3 Central Michigan * 3 Tennessee
4 Southern * 4 Ohio State *
Athens Regional
Baton Rouge Regional
1 Georgia 1 LSU
2 Indiana 2 Baylor
3 Clemson 3 Southern Miss *
4 Florida A&M * 4 McNeese State *
Fayetteville Regional
Chapel Hill Regional
1 Arkansas 1 North Carolina *
2 California 2 Texas A&M
3 Illinois State 3 Campbell *
4 Fordham * 4 UNC Wilmington *
Atlanta Regional
Stanford Regional
1 Georgia Tech 1 Stanford *
2 Arizona State 2 Connecticut
3 Florida 3 Duke
4 Mercer * 4 Sacramento State *
Lubbock Regional
Greenville Regional
1 Texas Tech 1 East Carolina
2 Dallas Baptist 2 Auburn
3 Central Florida 3 Coastal Carolina *
4 Army * 4 Stony Brook *
Stillwater Regional
Louisville Regional
1 Oklahoma State * 1 Louisville
2 Creighton * 2 Indiana State *
3 Florida State 3 Liberty *
4 Nebraska-Omaha * 4 Illinois-Chicago *
* – Automatic Bid. 

 

Last Five In
60 Florida State
61 Duke
62 Clemson
63 Florida
64 Central Florida
First Five Out
65 Houston
66 BYU
67 Missouri
68 Arizona
69 Texas State

 

