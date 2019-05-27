Final NCAA Baseball Tournament Projections

As Clemson awaits a potential postseason bid, The Clemson Insider releases our projections for the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament.
For a quick review, the field is made up of 64 teams split into 16 regional sites. The 64 teams consist of 31 automatic bids and 33 at-large selections. The official field will be announced today at noon.
|
Nashville Regional
|
Oxford Regional
|1
|Vanderbilt *
|1
|Ole Miss
|2
|Illinois
|2
|Miami (FL)
|3
|Cincinnati *
|3
|Florida Atlantic
|4
|Quinnipiac *
|4
|Jacksonville State *
|
Los Angeles Regional
|
Corvallis Regional
|1
|UCLA *
|1
|Oregon State
|2
|Fresno State *
|2
|UC Santa Barbara *
|3
|Loyola Marymount *
|3
|Michigan
|4
|Central Connecticut State *
|4
|Harvard *
|
Starkville Regional
|
Morgantown Regional
|1
|Mississippi State
|1
|West Virginia
|2
|Nebraska
|2
|NC State
|3
|Central Michigan *
|3
|Tennessee
|4
|Southern *
|4
|Ohio State *
|
Athens Regional
|
Baton Rouge Regional
|1
|Georgia
|1
|LSU
|2
|Indiana
|2
|Baylor
|3
|Clemson
|3
|Southern Miss *
|4
|Florida A&M *
|4
|McNeese State *
|
Fayetteville Regional
|
Chapel Hill Regional
|1
|Arkansas
|1
|North Carolina *
|2
|California
|2
|Texas A&M
|3
|Illinois State
|3
|Campbell *
|4
|Fordham *
|4
|UNC Wilmington *
|
Atlanta Regional
|
Stanford Regional
|1
|Georgia Tech
|1
|Stanford *
|2
|Arizona State
|2
|Connecticut
|3
|Florida
|3
|Duke
|4
|Mercer *
|4
|Sacramento State *
|
Lubbock Regional
|
Greenville Regional
|1
|Texas Tech
|1
|East Carolina
|2
|Dallas Baptist
|2
|Auburn
|3
|Central Florida
|3
|Coastal Carolina *
|4
|Army *
|4
|Stony Brook *
|
Stillwater Regional
|
Louisville Regional
|1
|Oklahoma State *
|1
|Louisville
|2
|Creighton *
|2
|Indiana State *
|3
|Florida State
|3
|Liberty *
|4
|Nebraska-Omaha *
|4
|Illinois-Chicago *
|* – Automatic Bid.
|
Last Five In
|60
|Florida State
|61
|Duke
|62
|Clemson
|63
|Florida
|64
|Central Florida
|
First Five Out
|65
|Houston
|66
|BYU
|67
|Missouri
|68
|Arizona
|69
|Texas State