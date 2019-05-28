Clemson best visit yet for Georgia DB

Loganville (Ga.) Grayson 2021 defensive back Marsyas Fox has been able to check out a number of schools in the Southeast, but says his recent visit to Clemson was the best one he’s been on yet.

Fox visited Clemson with a group of Grayson teammates last Thursday and really enjoyed the experience.

“It was great. The best one I’ve went on so far,” Fox said. “It felt like the coaches, they wanted us to be there compared to the other places. … It felt like family there.”

While on campus, Fox had a chance to catch up with Clemson safeties coach and former longtime Grayson head coach Mickey Conn.

“I play DB, so we were talking about the DBs in the 2020 class and 2019 class,” Fox said. “He was telling me about how they recruit late, so don’t worry, just wait.”

Fox and Conn have known each other for a while.

“He coached my Pee Wee team when I was 9 all the way to like 12,” Fox said. “He was a great coach to me and he was my position coach, so it was a good bond that I have with Coach Conn.”

Fox has camped at Clemson in the past and the 5-foot-9, 160-pounder plans to do so again this summer.

“I’m a dog, first,” he said, describing himself as a football player. “I’m a smart player. I’m a very intelligent player, so I know what I’m doing and I’m able to help out my teammates on the field and off the field.”