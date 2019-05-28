Imagine how special Ross can be as a starter

Everyone knew Justyn Ross had the potential to be someone special when he arrived at Clemson last summer. However, no one knew he would be so special so fast.

Ross introduced himself to the college football world in the College Football Playoff when he caught 12 passes for 301 yards and scored 3 touchdowns in the Tigers’ wins over Notre Dame and Alabama. Against the Crimson Tide, he became the human highlight machine, as he made one spectacular catch after another.

Ross spent his freshman year at Clemson as a backup receiver, but this spring he moved over to a starting position at field receiver, though he will still play some at boundary as well. After what he did as a backup last season, just imagine the numbers Ross can post as a starter.

Here is what Clemson’s depth chart at field receiver might look like heading into fall camp.

Justyn Ross, So., 6-4, 210: Ross has the size, speed, strength and athleticism to dominate opposing cornerbacks. Like his teammate, Tee Higgins, Ross can highpoint a football with the best of them and then has the ability to break away in the open field. His strength allows him to get off the line quickly and get open when defenses employ press-man coverage. Though he did not start last year, Ross caught 46 passes and led the Tigers with 1,000 yards. His 21.7 yards per catch average also led the team. He was second on the squad with 9 receiving touchdowns. He averaged a team-best 66.7 yards per game.

Diondre Overton, Sr., 6-4, 210: Overton has all the skills and talent to be a starter anywhere in the country. He is tall, physical, strong and fast. His ball skills are the same as Higgins and Justyn Ross. Overton cross trained at all three receiver positions in the spring and will compete for the starting job in the slot with starter Amari Rodgers being out with a torn ACL. Last year, as a backup, Overton caught 14 passes for 199 yards and scored 3 touchdowns. He averaged 14.2 yards per catch.

Frank Ladson, Fr., 6-4, 170: Ladson wears the No. 2 jersey and when you watch him play, he reminds you of another guy who used to wear the No. 2 jersey for Clemson. Sammy Watkins was one of the all-time greatest receivers Clemson has had as he a unique burst of speed and strength that allowed him to run away from his competition. Though he has been on campus just five months, wide receivers coach Jeff Scott compared a little of what he has saw from Ladson in spring practice to Watkins. Ladson also showed off those skills in the spring game by catching five passes for 102 yards, including one for 42-yards. A top 40 player in the country by ESPN and Rivals.com, Ladson caught 50 passes for 1,133 yards and scored 13 touchdowns during his senior year of high school. In his last two seasons at South Dade High School in Miami, he caught 79 passes for 1,808 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. He averaged 22.9 yards per reception.