Clemson off to great start with elite DB Grimes

Clemson has made a great early impression on Tony Grimes, one of the nation’s top-ranked cornerbacks in the 2021 class.

The Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne star has over 30 college offers, but Clemson occupies a spot at the top of his list and he can see the Tigers being a contender for his commitment down the road.

“They’re high on the recruiting board,” Grimes said. “I really don’t know who it’s going to come down to as of right now. But Clemson is high on the recruiting board.”

Grimes (6-0, 180) plans to release his top six schools next year and already knows that “Clemson will be one of the top schools.” The rising junior has visited Clemson several times, most recently in March, and there is a lot that he likes about the Tigers.

“I’ll start with the coaching staff. They know how to win,” Grimes said. “They know how to produce their players. They know how to play as a team. They put players in the league. Coach Mike Reed is one of the best DB coaches out there.”

Reed recently visited Princess Anne to check on Grimes during the spring evaluation period, and Grimes is looking to visit Clemson again this summer.

“I want to talk to the players,” he said. “I want to get up there and talk to the players because I’ve seen mostly everything else. I really want to sit down, talk with the players and see how well I get along with them and stuff like that.”

It will be a busy summer for Grimes who is mapping out a number of college visits.

“This weekend I’m going to Alabama, but then I’m supposed to get down to Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, Oregon, Stanford, back to Penn State and some other schools,” he said.

Grimes is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 cornerback and No. 27 overall prospect in the class of 2021. He is working to be an early enrollee in the school he chooses.