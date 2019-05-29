Getting to know the 2019 Oxford Regional

Getting to know the 2019 Oxford Regional

Baseball

Getting to know the 2019 Oxford Regional

By 1 hour ago

By: |

In this 2019 Oxford Regional preview, TCI gives fans a further in-depth look into each team playing at Swayze Field this weekend.

 

#1-seed Ole Miss Rebels

2019 Record: 37-25 (16-14; 5th SEC West)
Head Coach: Mike Bianco (19th year at Ole Miss; 22nd year overall)
2018 Review: 48-17 (18-12; T-1st SEC West) – Oxford Regional
2019 Pre-Season: 2nd (one of 14 first-place votes) in SEC West (7 teams)
2019 Home Record: 22-9 (29-5 in 2018)
Offensive Statistical Leaders
Batting Average: .346 (#2 Ryan Olenek – SR)
RBIs: 60 (#10 Tyler Keenan – SO)
Doubles: 18 (#15 Grae Kessinger – JR)
Home Runs: 13 (#10 Tyler Keenan – SO)
Walks: 54 (#6 Thomas Dillard – JR)
Stolen Bases: 22 (#3 Anthony Servideo – SO)
Pitching Statistical Leaders
Wins: 7 (#26 Doug Nikhazy – FR)
ERA: 2.92 (#28 Austin Miller – JR)
Appearances: 31 (#28 Austin Miller – JR)
Saves: 11 (#65 Parker Caracci – *JR)
Innings: 82.2 (#20 Will Ethridge – JR)
Strikeouts: 69 (#26 Doug Nikhazy – FR)
Top Position Players
#2 Ryan Olenek – SR .346, 13 2B, 1 HR, 40 R, 30 RBI, 10-15 SB in 54 games
#15 Grae Kessinger – JR .336, 18 2B, 5 HR, 60 R, 46 RBI, 16-19 SB in 62 games
#14 Cole Zabowski – JR .305, 15 2B, 10 HR, 43 R, 45 RBI, 7-7 SB in 62 games
#6 Thomas Dillard – JR .305, 9 2B, 10 HR, 51 R, 51 RBI, 14-17 SB in 62 games
Top Pitchers
#28 Austin Miller – JR 2.92, 5-3, 31 app/0 GS, 52.1 IP, 24 BB, 61 K, .196 OBA
#20 Will Ethridge – JR 2.94, 6-6, 15 app/14 GS, 82.2 IP, 22 BB, 68 K, .253 OBA
#26 Doug Nikhazy – FR 3.17, 7-3, 18 app/12 GS, 76.2 IP, 29 BB, 69 K, .231 OBA
#65 Parker Caracci – *JR 5.16, 3-3, 11 SV, 22 app/0 GS, 29.2 IP, 17 BB, 36 K, .236 OBA

#2-seed Illinois Fighting Illini

2019 Record: 36-19 (15-9; T-3rd Big Ten)
Head Coach: Dan Hartleb (14th year at Illinois; 14th year overall)
2018 Review: 33-20 (15-9; T-4th Big Ten)
2019 Pre-Season: 3rd in Big Ten (13 teams)
2019 Neutral Record: 3-4 (8-5 in 2018)
2019 Road Record: 15-11 (12-6 in 2018)
Offensive Statistical Leaders
Batting Average: .347 (#27 Grant Van Scoy – SR)
RBIs: 33 (#29 Cam McDonald – FR)
Doubles: 14 (#3 Jack Yalowitz – SR/#6 Michael Massey – JR)
Home Runs: 10 (#37 Zac Taylor – *SR)
Walks: 34 (#18 Kellen Sarver – *FR)
Stolen Bases: 20 (#37 Zac Taylor – *SR)
Pitching Statistical Leaders
Wins: 7 (#38 Andy Fisher – *SR)
ERA: 2.23 (#26 Garrett Acton – JR)
Appearances: 29 (#26 Garrett Acton – JR/#43 Sean Leland – *SR)
Saves: 19 (#26 Garrett Acton – JR)
Innings: 94.2 (#38 Andy Fisher – *SR)
Strikeouts: 89 (#38 Andy Fisher – *SR)
Top Position Players
#27 Grant Van Scoy – SR .347, 13 2B, 2 HR, 26 R, 22 RBI, 1-2 SB in 54 games
#37 Zac Taylor – *SR .331, 12 2B, 10 HR, 38 R, 28 RBI, 20-23 SB in 41 games
#6 Michael Massey – JR .325, 14 2B, 5 HR, 31 R, 27 RBI, 2-3 SB in 53 games
#3 Jack Yalowitz – SR .296, 14 2B, 5 HR, 32 R, 31 RBI, 11-11 SB in 54 games
Top Pitchers
#26 Garret Acton – JR 2.23, 2-3, 19 SV, 29 app/0 GS, 32.1 IP, 18 BB, 33 K, .121 OBA
#38 Andy Fisher – *SR 2.94, 6-6, 15 app/14 GS, 82.2 IP, 22 BB, 68 K, .253 OBA
#7 Ty Weber – JR 3.17, 7-3, 18 app/12 GS, 76.2 IP, 29 BB, 69 K, .231 OBA
#43 Sean Leland – *SR 5.16, 3-3, 11 SV, 22 app/0 GS, 29.2 IP, 17 BB, 36 K, .236 OBA

#3-seed Clemson Tigers

2019 Record: 34-24 (15-15; 4th ACC Atlantic)
Head Coach: Monte Lee (4th year at Clemson; 11th year overall)
2018 Review: 47-16 (22-8; 1st ACC Atlantic) – Clemson Regional
2019 Pre-Season: 3rd (one of 14 first-place votes) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
2019 Neutral Record: 3-1 (4-2 in 2018)
2019 Road Record: 10-11 (15-5 in 2018)
Offensive Statistical Leaders
Batting Average: .315 (#4 Grayson Byrd – *SR)
RBIs: 56 (#4 Grayson Byrd – *SR)
Doubles: 17 (#8 Logan Davidson – JR)
Home Runs: 15 (#4 Grayson Byrd – *SR/#8 Logan Davidson – JR)
Walks: 43 (#8 Logan Davidson – JR)
Stolen Bases: 30 (#5 Sam Hall – SO)
Pitching Statistical Leaders
Wins: 9 (#20 Mat Clark – *SO)
ERA: 2.84 (#20 Mat Clark – *SO)
Appearances: 29 (#23 Carson Spiers – JR)
Saves: 11 (#23 Carson Spiers – JR)
Innings: 77.2 (#30 Davis Sharpe – FR)
Strikeouts: 80 (#30 Davis Sharpe – FR)
Top Position Players
#4 Grayson Byrd – *SR .315, 15 2B, 15 HR, 46 R, 56 RBI, 4-7 SB in 58 games
#8 Logan Davidson – JR .296, 17 2B, 15 HR, 52 R, 55 RBI, 17-20 SB in 58 games
#11 Michael Green – *SO .299, 8 2B, 2 HR, 23 R, 13 RBI, 4-5 SB in 25 games
#10 Kyle Wilkie – JR .293, 13 2B, 5 HR, 40 R, 37 RBI, 5-7 SB in 55 games
Top Pitchers
#20 Mat Clark – *SO 2.84, 9-2, 13 app/10 GS, 69.2 IP, 20 BB, 59 K, .193 OBA
#30 Davis Sharpe – FR 3.48, 6-4, 14 app/14 GS, 77.2 IP, 32 BB, 80 K, .210 OBA
#23 Carson Spiers – JR 3.33, 2-5, 11 SV, 29 app/0 GS, 46.0 IP, 12 BB, 43 K, .218 OBA
#32 Jacob Hennessy – JR 3.72, 4-1, 19 app/5 GS, 48.1 IP, 12 BB, 35 K, .249 OBA

#4-seed Jacksonville State Gamecocks

2019 Record: 37-21 (22-8; 1st Ohio Valley Conference)
Head Coach: Jim Case (18th year at Jacksonville State; 18th year overall)
2018 Review: 32-25 (18-12; T-3rd OVC)
2019 Pre-Season: 2nd (six of 22 first-place votes) in OVC (11 teams)
2019 Neutral Record: 3-0 (2-2 in 2018)
2019 Road Record: 14-10 (13-11 in 2018)
Offensive Statistical Leaders
Batting Average: .333 (#10 Nic Gaddis – SR)
RBIs: 56 (#12 Alex Webb – JR)
Doubles: 21 (#12 Alex Webb – JR)
Home Runs: 13 (#10 Nic Gaddis – SR)
Walks: 40 (#10 Nic Gaddis – SR)
Stolen Bases: 12 (#1 Tre Kirklin – JR)
Pitching Statistical Leaders
Wins: 6 (#16 Corley Woods – JR/#32 Christian Edwards – SO)
ERA: 1.98 (#37 Jackson Tavel – *SO)
Appearances: 30 (#5 Austin Brewster – SR)
Saves: 7 (#32 Christian Edwards – SO)
Innings: 100.2 (#31 Garrett Farmer – *JR)
Strikeouts: 104 (#31 Garrett Farmer – *JR)
Top Position Players
#10 Nic Gaddis – SR .333, 16 2B, 13 HR, 50 R, 42 RBI, 8-16 SB in 57 games
#12 Alex Webb – JR .308, 21 2B, 9 HR, 34 R, 56 RBI, 3-4 SB in 57 games
#3 Cole Frederick – SO .292, 13 2B, 6 HR, 47 R, 37 RBI, 7-8 SB in 57 games
#6 Isaac Alexander – SO .281, 13 2B, 2 HR, 38 R, 30 RBI, 4-6 SB in 58 games
Top Pitchers
#37 Jackson Tavel – *SO 1.98, 3-1, 1 SV, 27 app/1 GS, 41.0 IP, 23 BB, 37 K, .209 OBA
#31 Garrett Farmer – *JR 2.24, 5-1, 15 app/15 GS, 100.2 IP, 12 BB, 104 K, .221 OBA
#29 Dylan Hathcock – *SO 4.01, 3-0, 18 app/15 GS, 60.2 IP, 20 BB, 32 K, ,296 OBA
#32 Christian Edwards – SO 5.28, 6-5, 7 SV, 26 app/0 GS, 29.0 IP, 22 BB, 46 K, .172 OBA

 

, , , , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
23hr

In this Oxford Regional preview, TCI takes a look at the 2019 statistical overview of each team in the regional as well as a brief look at each school’s NCAA Tournament history and records against the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home