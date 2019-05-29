Getting to know the 2019 Oxford Regional

In this 2019 Oxford Regional preview, TCI gives fans a further in-depth look into each team playing at Swayze Field this weekend.
#1-seed Ole Miss Rebels
|2019 Record:
|37-25 (16-14; 5th SEC West)
|Head Coach:
|Mike Bianco (19th year at Ole Miss; 22nd year overall)
|2018 Review:
|48-17 (18-12; T-1st SEC West) – Oxford Regional
|2019 Pre-Season:
|2nd (one of 14 first-place votes) in SEC West (7 teams)
|2019 Home Record:
|22-9 (29-5 in 2018)
|Offensive Statistical Leaders
|Batting Average:
|.346 (#2 Ryan Olenek – SR)
|RBIs:
|60 (#10 Tyler Keenan – SO)
|Doubles:
|18 (#15 Grae Kessinger – JR)
|Home Runs:
|13 (#10 Tyler Keenan – SO)
|Walks:
|54 (#6 Thomas Dillard – JR)
|Stolen Bases:
|22 (#3 Anthony Servideo – SO)
|Pitching Statistical Leaders
|Wins:
|7 (#26 Doug Nikhazy – FR)
|ERA:
|2.92 (#28 Austin Miller – JR)
|Appearances:
|31 (#28 Austin Miller – JR)
|Saves:
|11 (#65 Parker Caracci – *JR)
|Innings:
|82.2 (#20 Will Ethridge – JR)
|Strikeouts:
|69 (#26 Doug Nikhazy – FR)
|Top Position Players
|#2 Ryan Olenek – SR
|.346, 13 2B, 1 HR, 40 R, 30 RBI, 10-15 SB in 54 games
|#15 Grae Kessinger – JR
|.336, 18 2B, 5 HR, 60 R, 46 RBI, 16-19 SB in 62 games
|#14 Cole Zabowski – JR
|.305, 15 2B, 10 HR, 43 R, 45 RBI, 7-7 SB in 62 games
|#6 Thomas Dillard – JR
|.305, 9 2B, 10 HR, 51 R, 51 RBI, 14-17 SB in 62 games
|Top Pitchers
|#28 Austin Miller – JR
|2.92, 5-3, 31 app/0 GS, 52.1 IP, 24 BB, 61 K, .196 OBA
|#20 Will Ethridge – JR
|2.94, 6-6, 15 app/14 GS, 82.2 IP, 22 BB, 68 K, .253 OBA
|#26 Doug Nikhazy – FR
|3.17, 7-3, 18 app/12 GS, 76.2 IP, 29 BB, 69 K, .231 OBA
|#65 Parker Caracci – *JR
|5.16, 3-3, 11 SV, 22 app/0 GS, 29.2 IP, 17 BB, 36 K, .236 OBA
#2-seed Illinois Fighting Illini
|2019 Record:
|36-19 (15-9; T-3rd Big Ten)
|Head Coach:
|Dan Hartleb (14th year at Illinois; 14th year overall)
|2018 Review:
|33-20 (15-9; T-4th Big Ten)
|2019 Pre-Season:
|3rd in Big Ten (13 teams)
|2019 Neutral Record:
|3-4 (8-5 in 2018)
|2019 Road Record:
|15-11 (12-6 in 2018)
|Offensive Statistical Leaders
|Batting Average:
|.347 (#27 Grant Van Scoy – SR)
|RBIs:
|33 (#29 Cam McDonald – FR)
|Doubles:
|14 (#3 Jack Yalowitz – SR/#6 Michael Massey – JR)
|Home Runs:
|10 (#37 Zac Taylor – *SR)
|Walks:
|34 (#18 Kellen Sarver – *FR)
|Stolen Bases:
|20 (#37 Zac Taylor – *SR)
|Pitching Statistical Leaders
|Wins:
|7 (#38 Andy Fisher – *SR)
|ERA:
|2.23 (#26 Garrett Acton – JR)
|Appearances:
|29 (#26 Garrett Acton – JR/#43 Sean Leland – *SR)
|Saves:
|19 (#26 Garrett Acton – JR)
|Innings:
|94.2 (#38 Andy Fisher – *SR)
|Strikeouts:
|89 (#38 Andy Fisher – *SR)
|Top Position Players
|#27 Grant Van Scoy – SR
|.347, 13 2B, 2 HR, 26 R, 22 RBI, 1-2 SB in 54 games
|#37 Zac Taylor – *SR
|.331, 12 2B, 10 HR, 38 R, 28 RBI, 20-23 SB in 41 games
|#6 Michael Massey – JR
|.325, 14 2B, 5 HR, 31 R, 27 RBI, 2-3 SB in 53 games
|#3 Jack Yalowitz – SR
|.296, 14 2B, 5 HR, 32 R, 31 RBI, 11-11 SB in 54 games
|Top Pitchers
|#26 Garret Acton – JR
|2.23, 2-3, 19 SV, 29 app/0 GS, 32.1 IP, 18 BB, 33 K, .121 OBA
|#38 Andy Fisher – *SR
|2.94, 6-6, 15 app/14 GS, 82.2 IP, 22 BB, 68 K, .253 OBA
|#7 Ty Weber – JR
|3.17, 7-3, 18 app/12 GS, 76.2 IP, 29 BB, 69 K, .231 OBA
|#43 Sean Leland – *SR
|5.16, 3-3, 11 SV, 22 app/0 GS, 29.2 IP, 17 BB, 36 K, .236 OBA
#3-seed Clemson Tigers
|2019 Record:
|34-24 (15-15; 4th ACC Atlantic)
|Head Coach:
|Monte Lee (4th year at Clemson; 11th year overall)
|2018 Review:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st ACC Atlantic) – Clemson Regional
|2019 Pre-Season:
|3rd (one of 14 first-place votes) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
|2019 Neutral Record:
|3-1 (4-2 in 2018)
|2019 Road Record:
|10-11 (15-5 in 2018)
|Offensive Statistical Leaders
|Batting Average:
|.315 (#4 Grayson Byrd – *SR)
|RBIs:
|56 (#4 Grayson Byrd – *SR)
|Doubles:
|17 (#8 Logan Davidson – JR)
|Home Runs:
|15 (#4 Grayson Byrd – *SR/#8 Logan Davidson – JR)
|Walks:
|43 (#8 Logan Davidson – JR)
|Stolen Bases:
|30 (#5 Sam Hall – SO)
|Pitching Statistical Leaders
|Wins:
|9 (#20 Mat Clark – *SO)
|ERA:
|2.84 (#20 Mat Clark – *SO)
|Appearances:
|29 (#23 Carson Spiers – JR)
|Saves:
|11 (#23 Carson Spiers – JR)
|Innings:
|77.2 (#30 Davis Sharpe – FR)
|Strikeouts:
|80 (#30 Davis Sharpe – FR)
|Top Position Players
|#4 Grayson Byrd – *SR
|.315, 15 2B, 15 HR, 46 R, 56 RBI, 4-7 SB in 58 games
|#8 Logan Davidson – JR
|.296, 17 2B, 15 HR, 52 R, 55 RBI, 17-20 SB in 58 games
|#11 Michael Green – *SO
|.299, 8 2B, 2 HR, 23 R, 13 RBI, 4-5 SB in 25 games
|#10 Kyle Wilkie – JR
|.293, 13 2B, 5 HR, 40 R, 37 RBI, 5-7 SB in 55 games
|Top Pitchers
|#20 Mat Clark – *SO
|2.84, 9-2, 13 app/10 GS, 69.2 IP, 20 BB, 59 K, .193 OBA
|#30 Davis Sharpe – FR
|3.48, 6-4, 14 app/14 GS, 77.2 IP, 32 BB, 80 K, .210 OBA
|#23 Carson Spiers – JR
|3.33, 2-5, 11 SV, 29 app/0 GS, 46.0 IP, 12 BB, 43 K, .218 OBA
|#32 Jacob Hennessy – JR
|3.72, 4-1, 19 app/5 GS, 48.1 IP, 12 BB, 35 K, .249 OBA
#4-seed Jacksonville State Gamecocks
|2019 Record:
|37-21 (22-8; 1st Ohio Valley Conference)
|Head Coach:
|Jim Case (18th year at Jacksonville State; 18th year overall)
|2018 Review:
|32-25 (18-12; T-3rd OVC)
|2019 Pre-Season:
|2nd (six of 22 first-place votes) in OVC (11 teams)
|2019 Neutral Record:
|3-0 (2-2 in 2018)
|2019 Road Record:
|14-10 (13-11 in 2018)
|Offensive Statistical Leaders
|Batting Average:
|.333 (#10 Nic Gaddis – SR)
|RBIs:
|56 (#12 Alex Webb – JR)
|Doubles:
|21 (#12 Alex Webb – JR)
|Home Runs:
|13 (#10 Nic Gaddis – SR)
|Walks:
|40 (#10 Nic Gaddis – SR)
|Stolen Bases:
|12 (#1 Tre Kirklin – JR)
|Pitching Statistical Leaders
|Wins:
|6 (#16 Corley Woods – JR/#32 Christian Edwards – SO)
|ERA:
|1.98 (#37 Jackson Tavel – *SO)
|Appearances:
|30 (#5 Austin Brewster – SR)
|Saves:
|7 (#32 Christian Edwards – SO)
|Innings:
|100.2 (#31 Garrett Farmer – *JR)
|Strikeouts:
|104 (#31 Garrett Farmer – *JR)
|Top Position Players
|#10 Nic Gaddis – SR
|.333, 16 2B, 13 HR, 50 R, 42 RBI, 8-16 SB in 57 games
|#12 Alex Webb – JR
|.308, 21 2B, 9 HR, 34 R, 56 RBI, 3-4 SB in 57 games
|#3 Cole Frederick – SO
|.292, 13 2B, 6 HR, 47 R, 37 RBI, 7-8 SB in 57 games
|#6 Isaac Alexander – SO
|.281, 13 2B, 2 HR, 38 R, 30 RBI, 4-6 SB in 58 games
|Top Pitchers
|#37 Jackson Tavel – *SO
|1.98, 3-1, 1 SV, 27 app/1 GS, 41.0 IP, 23 BB, 37 K, .209 OBA
|#31 Garrett Farmer – *JR
|2.24, 5-1, 15 app/15 GS, 100.2 IP, 12 BB, 104 K, .221 OBA
|#29 Dylan Hathcock – *SO
|4.01, 3-0, 18 app/15 GS, 60.2 IP, 20 BB, 32 K, ,296 OBA
|#32 Christian Edwards – SO
|5.28, 6-5, 7 SV, 26 app/0 GS, 29.0 IP, 22 BB, 46 K, .172 OBA