Looking Ahead: Safety

In our Looking Ahead feature, The Clemson Insider takes a look at Clemson’s recruiting at the safety position:

The Tigers landed a commitment from Southlake (Texas) Carroll four-star safety R.J. Mickens in April. Mickens is ranked as the No. 1 safety in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Central (S.C.) Daniel safety Tyler Venables, the son of Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, is a good bet to eventually end up joining the 2020 class. If that happens, the Tigers would be done at safety in the current cycle.

Looking ahead to the 2021 class, one safety drawing significant interest from Clemson early on is Woodstock (Ga.)’s David Daniel, the No. 66 overall prospect in the 2021 class per 247Sports.

Daniel (pictured above) has visited Clemson twice this spring, including for the spring game in April, and Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn has visited Daniel’s school on two separate occasions during the spring evaluation period.

A rising junior, Daniel has offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee among others.

Clemson views Daniel as a versatile defensive back capable of playing any of the safety or nickel positions because of his size (6-2, 185) and physicality.

Some of the other safety prospects we’re keeping an eye on in the 2021 class are Ahmari Harvey of Tallahassee (Fla.), Gabe Stephens of Mount Holly (N.C.) Mountain Island Charter, Jordan Burrell of Blythewood (S.C.) and Bralyn Oliver of Honea Path (S.C.) BHP.