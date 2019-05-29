OL teammate of Clemson commit has ‘very high’ interest in Tigers

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass High School class of 2021 prospect Jager Burton is a teammate, and close friend, of 2020 Clemson commit Walker Parks. So naturally, Burton has heard a lot from Parks about the Tigers.

“Me and Walker have been best friends since I can remember,” Burton told The Clemson Insider, “and I would say every time football is involved in the conversation Clemson gets brought up at least once.”

Burton, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound offensive lineman, is the No. 2 prospect in Kentucky and No. 11 offensive guard nationally in the 2021 class as rated by 247Sports. He visited Clemson for the NC State game last October and came away impressed by his experience on campus.

“What interests me most about Clemson is how family centered and Christ-centered the environment is,” he said. “I would say my interest in Clemson is very high.”

Burton will be back on campus for the Dabo Swinney Camp from June 4-6 and hopes to show well for offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell and the staff.

“I’m hoping to showcase my ability to move and be mobile and athletic from the guard position, also my mean streak,” Burton said.

Burton, a rising junior recruit, received offers from Ohio State and Oregon earlier this month to go with other offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Penn State, Duke, West Virginia, Missouri, Vanderbilt and Purdue. Burton said recently that he is also planning to camp at Ohio State on June 15 and Alabama on June 22.