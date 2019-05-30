Looking Ahead: Running Back

In our Looking Ahead feature, The Clemson Insider takes a look at Clemson’s recruiting at the running back position:

After signing two running backs in the 2019 class — Chez Mellusi and Michel Dukes — Clemson has picked up commitments from a pair of 2020 running backs in Lakeland (Fla.) five-star Demarkcus Bowman (5-11, 190) and Cedartown (Ga.) four-star Kobe Pryor (6-0, 200).

One prospect in the 2020 class we are still tracking is Folsom (Calif.) four-star all-purpose back Daniyel Ngata. The Tigers have planned to sign only two running backs in this class, but if Ngata wants to join the class, there’s a chance Clemson could take him as an athlete.

Clemson offered Ngata, the brother of Clemson freshman receiver Joe Ngata, in March. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound rising junior also has offers from Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Washington, Texas A&M, Oregon and Utah among others. He is planning to release his top schools via Twitter soon.

Looking ahead to the 2021 class, there are a number of names to know at the running back position, such as Cornelius (N.C.) Hough’s Evan Pryor and Loganville (Ga.) Grayson’s Phil Mafah (pictured above).

Mafah (6-1, 210) visited Clemson last Thursday with a group of his teammates. After the visit, Mafah told TCI that he “really enjoyed the time” on campus.

“Just the atmosphere over there, everything seemed right,” he said. “The environment was uplifting, and being over there with some of my teammates made the experience better. The coaching staff was great, very nice and truly good people.”

Mafah also visited Clemson for a game last fall and told us he will camp at Clemson on June 4. His offer list includes Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Michigan, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas and Southern Cal among others.

Pryor (5-10, 190) told TCI after visiting Clemson for the spring game in April that he planned to return for the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. The No. 6 running back in the 2021 class per 247Sports, Pryor is hoping to add Clemson to an offer list that features Penn State, North Carolina, NC State, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and others.

“An offer from them would mean a lot,” Pryor said of the Tigers. “It would have a great impact on my recruitment as well as speed up my process.”

Some of the other running backs in the 2021 class we’re keeping tabs on are Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview’s Cody Brown, Boiling Springs (S.C.)’s Charles McFadden, Matthews (N.C.) Weddington’s Will Shipley and Newnan (Ga.)’s Bryson Moss.