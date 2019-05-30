Spiers came to Clemson to play in environments like this

OXFORD, Miss. — Carson Spiers came to Clemson to play in environments like the one the Tigers will see this weekend at Swayze Field at the Oxford (Miss.) Regional.
The media caught up with Spiers following Thursday’s practice.
OXFORD, Miss. — Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb told the media following practice Thursday at Swayze Filed in Oxford, Miss., that junior Ty Weber will take the mound for the No. 2 seed Illini when (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — Clemson says it is ready as it can be as it gets set to take on No. 2 seed Illinois in Game 1 Friday at the Oxford (Miss.) Regional at Swayze Field in Oxford. “I think we are about as ready (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — The media caught up with Clemson head coach Monte Lee after Thursday’s practice as they prepare for the Oxford (Miss.) Regional. Lee said his team is loose and ready to play. Watch on (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — Illinois head coach Dan Hartleb spoke to the media following Thursday’s practice at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss. The Illini will play Clemson at 4 p.m., Friday in Game 1 of the NCAA’s (…)
OXFORD, MISS. – Freshman righthander and first baseman Davis Sharpe (Dacula, Ga.) was named one of five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award, presented annually by the College (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — After starting in every one of his 14 appearances in 2018, Jacob Hennessy did not make his first start this year until April 10 at home against Furman, six weeks into the season. Though he (…)
OXFORD, MISS. – Clemson outfielder Grayson Byrd was named a third-team All-American as an outfielder by Collegiate Baseball on Thursday. He became the 62nd Tiger in history to earn All-America (…)
Clemson will welcome a group of teammates from McDonough (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy to campus next week during the first high school session of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp. Among (…)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and the Charlotte Knights have announced the 2020 ACC Baseball Championship will be held at BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, North Carolina, May (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson is like any other baseball player participating in this week’s NCAA Tournament Regional in Oxford, Mississippi. He scouting the pitchers for Illinois, the (…)