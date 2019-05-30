Uiagalelei's teammate excited to visit Clemson

In just a couple of weeks, Clemson will play host to Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco prospect Beaux Collins, one of the top wide receivers in the 2021 class who also happens to be teammates with five-star Clemson quarterback commit DJ Uiagalelei.

Collins will travel to Clemson for an unofficial visit in June, and it will be an extended stay on campus.

“I know I’m leaving to go out there the week of the 10th, so I should be out there the 11th I think. I’m spending the whole week out there,” Collins told TCI. “I’m really excited. That will be my first time going out there.”

Collins is high on Clemson and could see an offer from the Tigers come his way sooner than later.

“A couple months ago, they talked about maybe giving me an offer this summer,” he said. “It’s a great program, they just won the title last year… Coach Swinney is great, and they’re known for putting out good receivers to the NFL. Right now they’re pretty high on my list, maybe top two on my list.”

Collins is intrigued by the possibility of catching passes from Uiagalelei at Clemson. The two have a strong connection on the field, and off of it.

“That’s just like a big brother to me, on and off the field,” Collins said of Uiagalelei. “On the field, it’s pretty amazing how good he is.”

Two dozen schools have extended offers to Collins, including programs such as Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, USC and Washington.

Asked about his commitment timeline, Collins replied, “Not any time soon. Maybe senior year.”

What is he looking for as he goes through the recruiting process?

“One, a school with great academics,” he said, “and second would be how genuine I feel the coaches and the coaching staff are, and if I feel there’s a family there for me with the team.”