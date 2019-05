OXFORD, Miss. — Clemson grabbed the lead in the top of the first inning against Illinois in Game 1 of the Oxford (Miss.) Regional on Friday.

Catcher Kyle Wilkie drove a 1-2 pitch into centerfield with two outs to score Logan Davidson. The base hit gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead.

Davidson got a one-out double off the wall in left centerfield to start the first inning rally.

The Tigers’ first ended with two hits, one run scored and two men left on base.