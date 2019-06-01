Championship Year in Review: Travis Etienne

Championship Year in Review: Travis Etienne

Football

Championship Year in Review: Travis Etienne

By , 18 minutes ago

By: and |

As we continue our review of the Clemson Tigers’ championship season we look at one of the top running backs in the nation and Clemson history.

Relive some of Travie Etienne’s best moments from last season.

Photo Gallery

, , Football, Galleries

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home