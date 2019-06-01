Championship Year in Review: Travis Etienne

As we continue our review of the Clemson Tigers’ championship season we look at one of the top running backs in the nation and Clemson history.
Relive some of Travie Etienne’s best moments from last season.
As we continue our review of the Clemson Tigers’ championship season we look at one of the top running backs in the nation and Clemson history.
Relive some of Travie Etienne’s best moments from last season.
Former Clemson baseball player Grant Cox was arrested following an early morning assault Saturday in Greenville, S.C. According to a press release from the Greenville Police Department, Cox and his (…)
OXFORD, Miss — Monte Lee said prior to Friday’s 8-4 win over No. 2 Illinois that the plan for No. 3 seed Clemson, when it came to its pitching, was to set it up so it can have a chance to win the Oxford (…)
Clemson (35-24) faces host Ole Miss (38-25) in the winner’s bracket of the 2019 Oxford Regional. First pitch from Swayze Field is set for 7:00PM and is set to be televised by ESPNU. The Tigers will be the (…)
The Clemson Insider looks back at Clemson’s 8-4 win over Illinois in the opening round of the Oxford Regional on Friday afternoon at Swayze Field. What happened? The Tigers (35-24) (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — During this time of the year in college baseball, how a team responds to adversity can go a long way in what kind of run it can make in the NCAA Tournament. Case in point, Clemson’s 8-4 (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — Sometimes, all it takes is one play to turn the direction of a ballgame. That was the case Friday afternoon in Game 1 of the Oxford (Miss.) Regional. Clinging to a one-run lead in the (…)
OXFORD, Miss — Though there was a chance he might not pitch again this season, Davis Sharpe needed a break. The freshman knew something was wrong with his right shoulder. It was sore and it was not (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — Clemson took Game 1 of the Oxford (Miss.) Regional with an 8-4 victory over Illinois Friday afternoon. Check out some of the action in The Clemson Insider’s Photo Gallery!
OXFORD, Miss. — Clemson head coach Monte Lee, catcher Kyle Wilkie, first baseman Grayson Byrd and pitcher Davis Sharpe were all smiles in the postgame press conference after their 8-4 victory over Illinois (…)
OXFORD, Miss. — Monte Lee said his team played an outstanding game Friday in Game 1 of the Oxford (Miss.) Regional at Swayze Field. Lee praised the relief performance from freshman Davis Sharpe, who went 6 (…)