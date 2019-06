OXFORD, Miss. — Clemson head coach Monte Lee said Ole Miss pitcher Doug Nikhazy was phenomenal as the top-seeded Rebels downed No. 3 Clemson, 6-1, Saturday at Swayze Field in Oxford, Miss.

The Tigers fall to the elimination game with the loss and will play Jacksonville State Sunday at 3 p.m. in Game 5 of the Oxford Regional.

Clemson first baseman Grayson Byrd and right fielder Michael Green joined Lee in the postgame press conference.