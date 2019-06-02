Clemson ‘has meant the world’ to Byrd

OXFORD, Miss. — The realization that his Clemson career was over stung as Grayson Byrd sat at the podium following Clemson’s 9-2 loss to Jacksonville State Sunday in an elimination game at the Oxford (Miss.) Regional.

“It hurts, you know,” the senior said. “I have had a blast playing for Clemson. I think I am going to go home and look up how I can get a sixth year somehow. I don’t know if there is a loophole there, but I have had a blast. So, this hurts. It is tough. That is all I can say.”

Byrd’s last game at Clemson ended with a 0-for-4 day at the plate. But Sunday’s final score and his performance at the plate is not what he will remember when he looks back at his time at Clemson and playing for the Tigers.

He will remember his teammates, the coaches and the good times they had together. He will also remember the 11 home runs he hit over the last 18 games of the season and how he turned it on late to help his team earn an 11th straight NCAA Tournament bid.

Byrd began his career at LSU but transferred to Clemson after his freshman season. After redshirting as a sophomore, he slowly blossomed the past three years as he helped the Tigers win an ACC Tournament Championship, an ACC Regular Season Championship and make the NCAA Tournament every year.

“(Clemson) has meant the world (to me),” he said. “When I came here the team, coaches and fans all accepted me with open arms. Ever since I stepped foot on campus, even with the injuries and having to sit out, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. I have had a blast.

“Coming to Clemson is an indescribable experience until you are a part of it. I look back over the four years and I have loved every second of it.”