By: Will Vandervort and Robert MacRae | 10 hours ago

OXFORD, Miss. — Clemson head coach Monte Lee, first baseman Grayson Byrd and catcher Kyle Wilkie addressed the media following Sunday’s 9-2 loss to Jacksonville State in the Oxford (Miss.) Regional elimination game.

The Tigers’ season ends at 35-26.

Lee, Byrd and Wilkie addressed the media after the Tigers went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 14 on base.