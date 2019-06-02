Emerging RB has eye on Clemson offer

Newnan (Ga.) 2021 running back Bryson Moss is beginning to emerge on more and more recruiting radars. The rising junior received his first two scholarship offers in May, and a number of other power conference programs are showing early interest.

One of those is Clemson, and the interest is certainly mutual.

“Of course I’m interested in them! Who wouldn’t be,” Moss said.

Moss (5-11, 195) made an unofficial visit to Clemson last year and plans to visit again “probably towards the end of this summer or sometime this football season.”

“I really like the campus and enjoyed the overall energy there,” Moss said of what appeals to him about Clemson. “Everyone seems to be on the same page and mission, not just football wise but overall.”

Moss is a fan of head coach Dabo Swinney as well.

“I really love how passionate he is about his job and his players,” he said, “and I really like the way he runs the program.”

Moss picked up his first offers from Rutgers and UAB a few weeks ago. Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Florida State, NC State, Wake Forest and Michigan are among other schools showing interest right now, according to Moss.

Clemson is an offer he has his eye on and will be working to earn going forward.

“An offer from the Tigers would mean a lot in my recruiting process,” Moss said. “They’re definitely high on my list and would definitely be one of my top choices.”

Moss visited Michigan in April and is looking to visit FSU and South Carolina in the near future.

As a sophomore last season, Moss earned first-team all-county honors after rushing for 693 yards on 131 carries (5.3 average) and scoring nine rushing touchdowns.