Instant Replay: Ole Miss 6, Clemson 1

The Clemson Insider looks back at Clemson’s 6-1 loss to Ole Miss in the winner’s bracket game of the Oxford Regional on Saturday night at Swayze Field.

What happened?

The Rebels (39-25) took an early lead in the second inning as they hit back-to-back homers to lead off the inning and added another run in the frame on a RBI groundout for a 3-0 lead. Ole Miss added a run in the fourth on a wild pitch and would add another run in the sixth on a sac fly to extend their lead to 5-0. The Tigers (35-25) would finally get on the scoreboard in the seventh as a run came in on a double play to cut the deficit to 5-1. The Rebels added an insurance run in the eighth on a solo homer and put themselves in the driver’s seat of the Oxford Regional.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the second inning. After a smooth first inning, starter Mat Clark hit immediate trouble in the second as he allowed consecutive homers to start the inning before issuing two straight walks. A sac bunt and groundout would bring the third run of the inning in and give Ole Miss a lead they would never relinquish.

What went right?

Not much went right on Saturday night. Michael Green had two of Clemson’s four hits for the game while Grayson Byrd and Kyle Wilkie had the other two hits. Sam Weatherly did not allow a hit in 1.2 innings while Keyshawn Askew allowed a single hit in 1.1 scoreless innings to end the game.

What went wrong?

Mat Clark had a tough outing, lasting just 3.1 innings while allowing four runs on five hits with three walks. Weatherly also walked five in his outing as the Tigers combined to issue eight walks and a HBP in the game. Offensively, Clemson could get nothing going as they struggled to build any innings throughout the game.