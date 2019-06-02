Lee: 'Jacksonville State was just the better team today'

By: Will Vandervort and Robert MacRae | 14 minutes ago

OXFORD, Miss. — Clemson head coach Monte Lee said Jacksonville State was the better team Sunday as the No. 4 seeded Gamecocks beat No. 3 seed Clemson 9-2 at Swayze Field in the Oxford (Miss.) Regional.

With the loss, Clemson was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament and failed to reach the Super Regional Round for a ninth straight year.

The Tigers (35-26) were 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 14 runners on base overall.

Watch Lee’s opening statement from Sunday’s press conference on TCITV.