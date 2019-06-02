Tigers pound their way back into the game

OXFORD, Miss. — After giving up four runs to Jacksonville State in the top of the second inning, Clemson rallied in their frame of the inning.

The Tigers got two runs off three hits in the inning to pull within two runs after two innings in Game 5 of the Oxford (Miss.) Regional.

Clemson got on the scoreboard when Kyle Wilkie took a 2-2 offering from Dylan Hathcock and sent it to right field where it carried over the fence for a solo home run. It was Wilkie’s sixth home run if the season.

Bryar Hawkins doubled off the wall following the Wilkie home run and later scored when Bryce Teodosio got a two-out single up the middle to make the score 4-2 at the end of two innings.