Tigers take on Gamecocks in Elimination Game

Baseball

Clemson (35-25) faces Jacksonville State (38-22) in an elimination game of the 2019 Oxford Regional. First pitch from Swayze Field is set for 3:00PM and the Tigers will be the designated home team in the contest.

 

The Series

Meetings: Clemson has never faced Jacksonville State
vs. Lee: Coach Lee has never faced Jacksonville State

NCAA Tournament Notes

Clemson is making its 44th NCAA Tournament appearance (11th consecutive and 32 of the last 33 years). All-time the Tigers are 121-94 (.563) in the NCAA Tournament with a 58-54 (.518) record at neutral sites. 
Jacksonville State is making its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance. All-time the Gamecocks are 1-9 (.100) in the NCAA Tournament with a 1-4 (.200) record at neutral sites. 
The Tigers have previously faced a current OVC team three times in NCAA Tournament play. Clemson is 3-0 in those contests with all three occurring at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. 
The Gamecocks have previously faced a current ACC team two times in the NCAA Tournament. Jacksonville State is 0-2 in those contests, both coming against Georgia Tech (once in Atlanta and once in Oxford). 

Quick Hits

Clemson is 5-5 all-time on June 2 with a 1-2 mark at neutral sites. 
The Tigers and Gamecocks have two common opponents: Georgia and Tennessee Tech. Clemson dropped both games of the home-and-home series with Georgia (3-5, 2-3 in 20) and beat Tennessee Tech (7-4). Jacksonville State split a home-and-home series with Georgia (1-5, 9-8 in 11) and swept three home games from Tennessee Tech (5-3, 12-10, 8-7).
The Tigers have faced four of the current 111 members of the OVC. Clemson is 17-1 in those contests (3-1 vs. Austin Peay, 2-0 vs. Eastern Kentucky, 6-0 vs. Morehead State & Tennessee Tech) with a 1-0 record at neutral sites (1-0 vs. Austin Peay).
Coach Lee is 4-1 all-time against current OVC members, with all meetings occurring during his time at Clemson (2-1 vs. Austin Peay, 1-0 vs. Morehead State & Tennessee Tech).

The Gamecocks

Head Coach: Jim Case (18th season at Jacksonville State)
2018 Recap: 32-25 (18-12; T-3rd OVC) – N/A- NR
Preseason: 2nd (six of 22 first-place votes) in OVC (11 teams)
Neutral Record: 4-0 (2-2 in 2018)
Oxford Regional: L, 2-16 vs. Ole Miss (Fri, 5/31)
W, 7-5 vs. Illinois (Sat, 6/1)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.4 RPG, .269 BA, 113 2B, 21 3B, 76 HR, 266 BB, 556 K, 51-68 SB
Pitching: 4.43 ERA, .261 OBA (537 hits), 247 BB, 46 HBP, & 492 K in 542.0 IP
Fielding: .966 (78 errors in 2316 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one of 14 first-place votes) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Neutral Record: 4-1 (4-2 in 2018)
Oxford Regional: W, 8-4 vs. Illinois (Fri, 5/31)
L, 1-6 vs. Ole Miss (Sat, 6/1)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.6 RPG, .266 BA, 115 2B, 6 3B, 81 HR, 281 BB, 543 K, 91-118 SB
Pitching: 4.40 ERA, .246 OBA (506 hits), 228 BB, 56 HBP, & 515 K in 546.1 IP
Fielding: .972 (65 errors in 2294 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Jacksonville State
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Nic Gaddis SR .336 BA, 17 2B, 14 HR, & 44 RBI in 59 games
1B 23 Alex Strachan SO .250 BA, 6 2B, 11 HR, & 24 RBI in 48 games
2B 14 Devin Brown JR .278 BA, 4 2B, 1 3B, & 12 RBI in 41 games
SS 6 Isaac Alexander SO .282 BA, 14 2B, 2 HR, & 31 RBI in 60 games
3B 3 Cole Frederick SO .283 BA, 13 2B, 6 HR, & 37 RBI in 59 games
LF 30 Carson Crowe FR .255 BA, 9 2B, 6 HR, & 18 RBI in 45 games
CF 1 Tre Kirklin JR .272 BA, 6 2B, 6 HR, & 24 RBI in 52 games
RF 4 Nash Adams *FR .248 BA, 5 2B, 5 HR, & 29 RBI in 55 games
DH 12 Alex Webb JR .302 BA, 21 2B, 9 HR, & 57 RBI in 59 games
Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .304 BA, 14 2B, 5 HR, & 40 RBI in 57 games
1B 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .321 BA, 16 2B, 16 HR, & 59 RBI in 60 games
2B 9 Jordan Greene GR .248 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 24 RBI in 44 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .293 BA, 18 2B, 15 HR, & 55 RBI in 60 games
3B 17 Justin Hawkins *SR .233 BA, 3 2B, 4 HR, & 19 RBI in 32 games
LF 5 Sam Hall SO .257 BA, 12 2B, 7 HR, & 32 RBI in 60 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .213 BA, 8 2B, 9 HR, & 32 RBI in 54 games
RF 11 Michael Green *SO .313 BA, 8 2B, 3 HR, & 14 RBI in 27 games
DH 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .276 BA, 7 2B, 7 HR, & 23 RBI in 51 games

Probable Starting Pitchers

LHP 29 Dylan Hathcock *SO 3-0/18 app (15 GS)/4.01 ERA (60.2 IP)/.296 OBA (68 hits)/20 BB/32 K
RHP 19 Brooks Crawford SR 1-4/13 app (9 GS)/6.28 ERA (38.2 IP)/.300 OBA (51 hits)/12 BB/29 K

