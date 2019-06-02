Tigers take on Gamecocks in Elimination Game

Clemson (35-25) faces Jacksonville State (38-22) in an elimination game of the 2019 Oxford Regional. First pitch from Swayze Field is set for 3:00PM and the Tigers will be the designated home team in the contest.
The Series
|Meetings:
|Clemson has never faced Jacksonville State
|vs. Lee:
|Coach Lee has never faced Jacksonville State
NCAA Tournament Notes
|Clemson is making its 44th NCAA Tournament appearance (11th consecutive and 32 of the last 33 years). All-time the Tigers are 121-94 (.563) in the NCAA Tournament with a 58-54 (.518) record at neutral sites.
|Jacksonville State is making its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance. All-time the Gamecocks are 1-9 (.100) in the NCAA Tournament with a 1-4 (.200) record at neutral sites.
|The Tigers have previously faced a current OVC team three times in NCAA Tournament play. Clemson is 3-0 in those contests with all three occurring at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
|The Gamecocks have previously faced a current ACC team two times in the NCAA Tournament. Jacksonville State is 0-2 in those contests, both coming against Georgia Tech (once in Atlanta and once in Oxford).
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 5-5 all-time on June 2 with a 1-2 mark at neutral sites.
|The Tigers and Gamecocks have two common opponents: Georgia and Tennessee Tech. Clemson dropped both games of the home-and-home series with Georgia (3-5, 2-3 in 20) and beat Tennessee Tech (7-4). Jacksonville State split a home-and-home series with Georgia (1-5, 9-8 in 11) and swept three home games from Tennessee Tech (5-3, 12-10, 8-7).
|The Tigers have faced four of the current 111 members of the OVC. Clemson is 17-1 in those contests (3-1 vs. Austin Peay, 2-0 vs. Eastern Kentucky, 6-0 vs. Morehead State & Tennessee Tech) with a 1-0 record at neutral sites (1-0 vs. Austin Peay).
|Coach Lee is 4-1 all-time against current OVC members, with all meetings occurring during his time at Clemson (2-1 vs. Austin Peay, 1-0 vs. Morehead State & Tennessee Tech).
The Gamecocks
|Head Coach:
|Jim Case (18th season at Jacksonville State)
|2018 Recap:
|32-25 (18-12; T-3rd OVC) – N/A- NR
|Preseason:
|2nd (six of 22 first-place votes) in OVC (11 teams)
|Neutral Record:
|4-0 (2-2 in 2018)
|Oxford Regional:
|L, 2-16 vs. Ole Miss (Fri, 5/31)
W, 7-5 vs. Illinois (Sat, 6/1)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.4 RPG, .269 BA, 113 2B, 21 3B, 76 HR, 266 BB, 556 K, 51-68 SB
|Pitching:
|4.43 ERA, .261 OBA (537 hits), 247 BB, 46 HBP, & 492 K in 542.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.966 (78 errors in 2316 chances)
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one of 14 first-place votes) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Neutral Record:
|4-1 (4-2 in 2018)
|Oxford Regional:
|W, 8-4 vs. Illinois (Fri, 5/31)
L, 1-6 vs. Ole Miss (Sat, 6/1)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.6 RPG, .266 BA, 115 2B, 6 3B, 81 HR, 281 BB, 543 K, 91-118 SB
|Pitching:
|4.40 ERA, .246 OBA (506 hits), 228 BB, 56 HBP, & 515 K in 546.1 IP
|Fielding:
|.972 (65 errors in 2294 chances)
Projected Starting Lineups
|Jacksonville State
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Nic Gaddis
|SR
|.336 BA, 17 2B, 14 HR, & 44 RBI in 59 games
|1B
|23
|Alex Strachan
|SO
|.250 BA, 6 2B, 11 HR, & 24 RBI in 48 games
|2B
|14
|Devin Brown
|JR
|.278 BA, 4 2B, 1 3B, & 12 RBI in 41 games
|SS
|6
|Isaac Alexander
|SO
|.282 BA, 14 2B, 2 HR, & 31 RBI in 60 games
|3B
|3
|Cole Frederick
|SO
|.283 BA, 13 2B, 6 HR, & 37 RBI in 59 games
|LF
|30
|Carson Crowe
|FR
|.255 BA, 9 2B, 6 HR, & 18 RBI in 45 games
|CF
|1
|Tre Kirklin
|JR
|.272 BA, 6 2B, 6 HR, & 24 RBI in 52 games
|RF
|4
|Nash Adams
|*FR
|.248 BA, 5 2B, 5 HR, & 29 RBI in 55 games
|DH
|12
|Alex Webb
|JR
|.302 BA, 21 2B, 9 HR, & 57 RBI in 59 games
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.304 BA, 14 2B, 5 HR, & 40 RBI in 57 games
|1B
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.321 BA, 16 2B, 16 HR, & 59 RBI in 60 games
|2B
|9
|Jordan Greene
|GR
|.248 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 24 RBI in 44 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.293 BA, 18 2B, 15 HR, & 55 RBI in 60 games
|3B
|17
|Justin Hawkins
|*SR
|.233 BA, 3 2B, 4 HR, & 19 RBI in 32 games
|LF
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.257 BA, 12 2B, 7 HR, & 32 RBI in 60 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.213 BA, 8 2B, 9 HR, & 32 RBI in 54 games
|RF
|11
|Michael Green
|*SO
|.313 BA, 8 2B, 3 HR, & 14 RBI in 27 games
|DH
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.276 BA, 7 2B, 7 HR, & 23 RBI in 51 games
Probable Starting Pitchers
|LHP
|29
|Dylan Hathcock
|*SO
|3-0/18 app (15 GS)/4.01 ERA (60.2 IP)/.296 OBA (68 hits)/20 BB/32 K
|RHP
|19
|Brooks Crawford
|SR
|1-4/13 app (9 GS)/6.28 ERA (38.2 IP)/.300 OBA (51 hits)/12 BB/29 K