Clemson commit selected in second round of MLB Draft

Clemson class of 2019 baseball commitment Nasim Nunez was selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.

Nunez went to the Miami Marlins with the No. 46 overall pick in the draft.

Nunez, an infielder from Collins Hill High School (Lawrenceville, Ga.) committed to Clemson back in April 2017.

An athletic shortstop, Nunez is more highly regarded for his glove than his bat. He has soft hands to go with a very strong arm and has nice upside as elite defender with plus speed.

Offensively, Nunez is a switch-hitter who makes solid contact but doesn’t have much power to speak of right now.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Nunez has been clocked at 6.3 seconds in the 60-yard dash and can hit triple-digits on throws from shortstop.