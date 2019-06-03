Davidson preps for MLB Draft

OXFORD, Miss — It is kind of a bitter-sweet time of the year for Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson.

On one hand, the junior is sad to see the Tigers’ season come to an end in the Oxford (Miss.) Regional, where they were eliminated by Jacksonville State Sunday at Swayze Field in Oxford. On the other hand, his world will change forever tonight as he is expected to be selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft, which begins at 7 p.m.

“The chips are going to fall where they may at this point,” Davidson said. “I think, pretty much, it is what it is at this point. The weird thing is you never really know where you are going to be and end up in the months to come. That is kind of a weird thought.”

Nonetheless, Davidson is looking forward to the draft and watching it with his family and friends tonight. Many expect the former management major, who graduated from Clemson last month with a 3.98 GPA, to be selected as a mid-to-late first-round pick.

“He is the best shortstop in college baseball,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said.

Wherever he goes, Davidson is looking forward to the challenge of moving and experiencing life on the road as a professional baseball player.

“I am looking forward to it,” he said. “It is going to be a challenge and it is going to a change for sure, but I like change. I look forward to that and see it as a challenge and will take it on.”

Davidson admits having a father that not only played at Clemson, but also played in the Big Leagues, has helped him a lot through the process of balancing school with baseball practice and then with all the comes with the Major League Baseball Draft.

Mark Davidson played at Clemson in 1982 and then went on to play six seasons in the Major Leagues with the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros. He earned a World Series Championship ring with the Twins back in 1987.

Last year, Mark was a student assistant coach at Clemson as he came back to school to finish his degree.

“Dad definitely helps a lot and he helped in high school as well,” Logan shared. “There are some things, and anytime I had a question, I could just ask him, which is a lot easier than turning to someone else. I can say, ‘Hey, Dad! What’s this like.’

“It has been fun and very helpful to have him close by and be able to go through the process and be closer than most fathers and sons in that situation. Most of the times dads don’t know what the process is like or what professional baseball is like. But having him there, like kind of in my side pocket, has been really beneficial for me and different than most baseball players.”