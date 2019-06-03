Elite QB recruit waiting for Clemson offer

A rising junior quarterback squarely on Clemson’s radar will soon have another chance to showcase his arm talent for the coaching staff as he seeks to earn an offer from the Tigers.

Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian School’s Brock Vandagriff, the No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class per 247Sports, is planning to participate in a day of the upcoming Dabo Swinney Football Camp which begins for high schoolers Tuesday.

Vandagriff (6-3, 200) threw for the Tigers at the Swinney Camp last summer as well.

“My dad has all the details about when (what day he will camp), but I’m always excited to get up to Clemson,” Vandagriff told TCI. “I love the people there.”

Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter made multiple visits to Vandagriff’s school during the spring evaluation period.

Vandagriff has also visited Clemson a few times to this point in the recruiting process, most recently in March, and Streeter has made it clear that Vandagriff is a priority for the Tigers.

“He is just telling me that I’m one of his top guys for my class and can’t wait for me to come to camp,” Vandagriff said.

Vandagriff boasts an impressive list of 20-plus offers that includes Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, NC State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and others.

Clemson is the only offer that he is still waiting for.

“It is the last offer I want,” he said.

What does Vandagriff like most about Clemson?

“I love the people there. The location. The culture,” he said.

Vandagriff would ideally like to make his college decision by next spring. With that said, he won’t hesitate to commit to a school whenever he feels the time is right.

“I will pull the trigger when I am comfortable with that school,” he said.

Vandagriff named Oklahoma, Florida and Georgia as the schools recruiting him hardest right now. He is slated to visit Georgia on Tuesday and Oklahoma this weekend, while Auburn and Tennessee will likely get visits this summer as well.

As a sophomore last season, Vandagriff passed for 3,190 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for over 1,000 yards and 23 more scores.