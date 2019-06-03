Rising in-state DB ready to put talent on display at Swinney Camp

Honea Path (S.C.) Belton-Honea Path 2021 defensive back Bralyn Oliver has seen his recruitment start to pick up this spring as he’s received a number of new college offers, including two more from Georgia and Colorado this past weekend.

“It felt great man,” Oliver said of the latest offers. “I’ve been working and working non-stop and now it’s starting to pay off.”

Oliver (6-2, 195) is getting interest from Clemson as well. The rising junior has made several unofficial visits to campus, including in March, and believes the Tigers could be close to pulling the trigger on an offer based on what he has heard from defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Venables visited Oliver’s school to speak with his coach during the spring evaluation period.

“He likes the way I’m able to play both corner and safety and the way I’m able to run being 6-2, 195 pounds,” Oliver said. “Coach Venables is an amazing coach and person. He’s been recruiting me since ninth grade and always kept it real.

“He said I just need to get on campus and do a camp.”

The first high school session of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp kicks off this week from Tuesday to Thursday, and Oliver is set to camp at Clemson on Wednesday.

He is ready to put his talent on display for Venables and the coaching staff in hopes of earning an offer from the Tigers.

“I want to show the coaches that I’m not just a football player,” Oliver said. “I am a hard worker and leader.”

Oliver picked up his first offer from UNC Charlotte in late February before West Virginia gave him his first Power Five offer in early March. Appalachian State, Georgia Southern, Duke, Louisville, Colorado and Georgia have all offered this spring.

Oliver named Louisville, UGA, Duke and Colorado as the schools currently standing out to him among those that have offered.

But Clemson represents the ultimate dream offer for the local in-state prospect.

“It would mean a lot,” Oliver said. “It would give me the chance to play where my friends and family been going to watch college football my whole life.”

Oliver played on both sides of the ball for BHP as a sophomore last season, when he was credited with 31 total tackles, five pass deflections, an interception and a forced fumble to go with 451 receiving yards, 211 kick return yards and six receiving touchdowns.