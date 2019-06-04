4-star receiver has great experience at Swinney Camp

One of the top 2021 prospects that participated in the opening session of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp on Tuesday was four-star wide receiver Jayden Thomas of Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy.

It marked his first time on campus.

“It was definitely fun,” Thomas said. “Definitely Coach (Jeff) Scott, the coaching… I really enjoyed it, and I felt like he taught me a lot.”

Thomas (6-2, 200) attracted plenty of individual attention from the Clemson co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach while working out.

“He’s a pretty down-to-earth guy,” Thomas said of Scott. “He feels like he can make me a better man, definitely, more than just a better player if I come. So, I really enjoyed that about him.”

Scott made a stop at Thomas’s school during the spring evaluation period, and the Tigers hope to get Thomas back on campus in the fall.

“He was just saying to definitely keep in touch, and they want me up there for a game this season so I can come up there and get a better feel for Clemson,” Thomas said. “He said he’s going to keep in touch with me, definitely in September when he can start texting me and stuff. He’s going to get in touch and he’s going to talk to my coach later.”

A rising junior, Thomas touts offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech among others.

Although the Tigers have not yet pulled the trigger on an offer, Clemson is giving Thomas a good look and is one of the schools standing out in his recruitment right now.

“There’s a couple schools like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, and then Clemson’s definitely up there,” he said.

Thomas hasn’t given much thought to when he would like to make his decision but is looking to maybe narrow down his recruitment toward the end of the summer.

As a sophomore last season, Thomas tallied 42 receptions for 696 yards (16.6 average) along with five touchdowns. He is the No. 21 receiver and No. 126 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.