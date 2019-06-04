Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Dabo Swinney Camp (Day 1, Session 1)

The first high school session of the annual Dabo Swinney Football Camp began Tuesday afternoon.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for the first four periods of the opening camp session. Check out Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery of all the action!

