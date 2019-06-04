Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Dabo Swinney Camp (Day 1, Session 1)

The first high school session of the annual Dabo Swinney Football Camp began Tuesday afternoon.
The Clemson Insider was on hand for the first four periods of the opening camp session. Check out Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery of all the action!
The first high school session of the annual Dabo Swinney Football Camp kicked off Tuesday afternoon. The media was allowed to watch the first four periods of the camp session. The Clemson Insider was on hand. (…)
Former Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson says Monday night was an emotional evening for him, his family and his friends. Davidson, who saw his Clemson career come to an end Sunday in the Oxford (Miss.) (…)
Clemson’s defensive front last year was arguably one of the greatest defensive lines in the history of college football. Three of the Tigers’ four starters were drafted in the first 17 picks of (…)
Matthews (N.C.) Weddington’s Will Shipley, the nation’s top-ranked all-purpose back, is drawing interest from Clemson and plans to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp next week in hopes of earning an (…)
Clemson class of 2019 baseball commitment Nasim Nunez was selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday. Nunez went to the Miami Marlins with the No. 46 overall pick in the draft. (…)
Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson was selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft Monday. Davidson went to Oakland with the No. 29 overall pick in the draft. The Tigers’ shortstop is (…)
IRVING, Texas — Former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller was announced Monday by the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame as one of names on the 2020 ballot for induction (…)
OXFORD, Miss — It is kind of a bitter-sweet time of the year for Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson. On one hand, the junior is sad to see the Tigers’ season come to an end in the Oxford (Miss.) (…)