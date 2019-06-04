Dabo Swinney Camp Notebook: Day 1, Session 1

Former Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson says Monday night was an emotional evening for him, his family and his friends. Davidson, who saw his Clemson career come to an end Sunday in the Oxford (Miss.) (…)
Matthews (N.C.) Weddington’s Will Shipley, the nation’s top-ranked all-purpose back, is drawing interest from Clemson and plans to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp next week in hopes of earning an (…)
Clemson class of 2019 baseball commitment Nasim Nunez was selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday. Nunez went to the Miami Marlins with the No. 46 overall pick in the draft. (…)
Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson was selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft Monday. Davidson went to Oakland with the No. 29 overall pick in the draft. The Tigers’ shortstop is (…)