Foster, company have big shoes to fill at defensive end

Clemson’s defensive front last year was arguably one of the greatest defensive lines in the history of college football. Three of the Tigers’ four starters were drafted in the first 17 picks of April’s NFL Draft, including defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who went No. 4 overall to the Oakland Raiders.

Ferrell was a two-time Associated Press First-Team All-American, just the second Clemson player in history to earn such an honor and the first since Terry Kinard did it in 1982.

With Ferrell gone, Justin Foster moves into Ferrell’s old spot on that side of the defensive line. Last year, as Ferrell’s backup, Foster played in all 15 games, while recording 18 tackles and 6 tackles for loss. Of the 6 TFLs, 2 were sacks. He also recovered a fumble.

Justin Foster, Jr., 6-2, 260: As a reserve the last two years, Foster enters the 2019 season with 25 career tackles, including 7 behind the line of scrimmage. He also has 2.5 sacks. He has played in 24 games in his career. He recorded his first sack and his first fumble recovery at Texas A&M last year. He had a career-best 5 tackles and 2.5 TFLs at Florida State and had 4 tackles, a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss in the Tigers’ Cotton Bowl win over Notre Dame.

Logan Rudolph, So., 6-2, 245: Obviously, the coaches love Rudolph’s motor. The redshirt sophomore is a high-energy guy who never takes a play off, including in practice. His energy and attitude are infectious. Last year, as a redshirt freshman, Rudolph was credited with 13 tackles (1.0 for loss) in 141 snaps in 14 games. He recorded a career-high four tackles against Pitt in the ACC Championship Game.

K.J. Henry, Fr., 6-4, 250: Henry is perhaps the fastest of the three, as he has a quick first step off the line. His speed will allow him to get around most offensive tackles at this level. He redshirted last year so he could bulk up as he added about 15 pounds of muscle. With the summer workout program, he could add at least another five pounds. Due to new NCAA rules last year, Henry was allowed to play in four games as a redshirt. He had 9 tackles, including 2 for loss. He had a career high 5 tackles at Wake Forest.