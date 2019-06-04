Nation's No. 1 APB looks forward to camping at Clemson

Matthews (N.C.) Weddington’s Will Shipley, the nation’s top-ranked all-purpose back, is drawing interest from Clemson and plans to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp next week in hopes of earning an offer from the Tigers.

“I plan to make it down June 12,” he told The Clemson Insider. “I’m really looking forward to it, to prove my craft with Coach (Tony) Elliott and to talk to some of the coaches. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Shipley (6-0, 180) camped at Clemson last summer as well.

The No. 1 all-purpose back and No. 45 overall prospect in the 2021 class per 247Sports, Shipley describes himself as a player that can do a lot of different things on the gridiron to help his team win.

“I would say that I’m very versatile on the field,” he said. “I think that’s what makes me unique is you can put me anywhere on the field and I’m going to try my hardest, I’m going to do my best to succeed wherever I’m at. I can catch balls out of the backfield as well as I can run in between the tackles.

“So, it’s a lot harder for defenses to game plan against a guy who can do multiple things rather than the other team just having to sub out running backs for different types of things. So, that kind of is what makes me unique.”

Shipley’s offer list includes Florida, Georgia, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Stanford, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, among others. He is looking to narrow down his recruitment before the start of his upcoming junior season.

“I’ll probably have it narrowed down by the end of the summer, the start of school, is my guess,” he said. “I’m looking forward to narrowing it down, being able to focus on a smaller amount of schools than I am right now.”

Shipley wants to make his commitment decision prior to his senior year in 2020.

“That’s just something that I’ve wanted to do since the beginning of my recruitment, just to get it over with and be able to help recruit my class for whatever school I choose,” he said.

An offer from Clemson is one that Shipley covets and one that would certainly impact his recruitment.

“That would be huge,” he said. “Clemson, it’s obviously a prestigious school having won two national championships (in the last three years), and definitely could win a couple more in these next couple years with some of their recruiting classes.

“It’s such an amazing school as well as an amazing football program, and it’s definitely an offer that I’ve been touting since the beginning of my recruitment. So, if they decide to pull the trigger, it would be huge for my family and I.”

As a sophomore last season, Shipley totaled 1,417 yards rushing on 206 carries (6.9 average) with 19 rushing touchdowns. He also logged 393 yards receiving and six touchdown receptions.