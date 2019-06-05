Byrd selected in the MLB Draft

Clemson first baseman Grayson Byrd was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 24th round of the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.

Byrd is the fourth Tiger taken in the draft. He was selected No.732 in the draft.

Shortstop Logan Davidson was taken in the first round of the draft at No. 29 overall by Oakland and catcher Kyle Wilkie was drafted in the 12th round (No. 364) by the Pirates.

Pitcher Owen Griffith was taken in 20th round of the draft with pick No.599.

Byrd led Clemson in batting average (.316), home runs (16) and RBIs (59) this past season. He also led the Tigers with a slug percentage of .588. He had an on base percentage of .394.