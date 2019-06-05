Dabo Swinney Camp Notebook: Day 2, Session 1 (Wednesday morning)

Dabo Swinney Camp Notebook: Day 2, Session 1 (Wednesday morning)

Feature

Dabo Swinney Camp Notebook: Day 2, Session 1 (Wednesday morning)

By 1 hour ago

By: |

The first high school session of the Dabo Swinney Camp continued with another workout Wednesday morning. The media was again allowed to watch the first four periods of the workout.

As always, The Clemson Insider was on hand. Here are some news, notes and observations from what we saw: LINK

, , Feature, Hero, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
4hr

There is no doubt Clemson has some big shoes to fill at defensive end. Two of the best defensive ends the program has had at one time has graduated and moved on to the NFL. Justin Foster will anchor the spot (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home