Decision nearing for Florida TE after Clemson offer

Clemson’s staff got a good look Wednesday at one of the tight ends squarely on its recruiting radar.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln 2020 prospect Sage Ennis participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp on Wednesday morning, and the Tigers saw all they needed to see to pull the trigger on a scholarship offer.

“It’s pretty awesome, getting an offer from the defending national champions,” Ennis said.

After reaching out to Clemson assistant coach Brent Venables with his spring highlight tape, Ennis (6-4, 225) was contacted by Venables a couple of weeks ago, and the two arranged for Ennis to unofficially visit the school at the end of May.

Ennis then returned for the Wednesday morning workout of the Swinney Camp, during which Swinney himself informed Ennis of the offer.

“I was there doing camp and doing one-on-ones, and Coach Swinney came up to me and he said, ‘You checked off the boxes and you’ve got an offer,’” Ennis said. “They already knew from my film that I could block and that I was athletic, I could run, catch and all that. But they just wanted to see it themselves in person.”

While on campus Wednesday, Ennis did a uniform photo shoot with Graceville (Fla.) 2021 athlete Xavian Sorey, who picked up an offer from Clemson on Wednesday as well.

“We grew up playing together. We’ve been friends for a while,” Ennis said of his relationship with Sorey. “I’ve been talking with him about (Clemson), telling him it’d be pretty cool to play together again.”

Florida State offered Ennis in May, and he was believed to be nearing a commitment to the Seminoles following a visit to Tallahassee late last month.

However, the offer from the Tigers has given him a lot to think about.

“They’ve moved themselves up into my top group of schools that I’m looking at,” he said. “They’ve moved themselves up.”

Ennis is closing in on his college decision. He plans to announce his commitment shortly after he returns home from an upcoming school tour, which runs from June 10-16.

“I’m going on a recruiting trip with my high school team,” he said. We’re going up the East Coast to visit a lot of schools like Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio State, Maryland and Penn State. As soon as I get done with that, I’m looking to make my decision.”

What factors will help decide his commitment?

“The coaching staff, the way they use the tight end and the environment around the program,” he said.