It’s the X-Man’s turn

There is no doubt Clemson has some big shoes to fill at defensive end. Two of the best defensive ends the program has had at one time has graduated and moved on to the NFL.

Justin Foster will anchor the spot left open by Clelin Ferrell’s departure, while sophomore Xavier Thomas will start at the defensive end position left open by Austin Bryant.

Though he was not a starter last year, Thomas did find his way on to the football field quite often as a true freshman. When he was in there, he always seemed to make plays, like the sack on Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey that pretty much sealed the Tigers’ victory.

Here is a look at the depth chart at the strong-side defensive end position.

Xavier Thomas, So., 6-2, 260: Thomas played in all 15 games last season. He recorded 43 tackles overall, including 10.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He also had four quarterback pressures, broke up four passes and forced a fumble. Thomas is an explosive edge rusher who has the size, speed and strength to get around offensive tackles. He was a unanimous Freshman All-American selection. His best game came against NC State when he had five tackles and 2.5 tackles behind the line in just 25 defensive snaps.

Justin Mascoll, Fr., 6-4, 255: Mascoll played in just one game last season and redshirted. He has a lot of raw power, but during bowl prep his named started to be called out more and more by the coaches after practice. He continued that progress in the spring and now is ready to be a major contributor on a defense that will be young but will be very talented. A U.S. Army All-American Game participant, Mascoll played linebacker and defensive end at South Gwinnett High School in Snellville, Georgia. Rated as one of the best defensive ends in the country coming out of high school by ESPN and Rivals.com, Mascoll had 59 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks as a senior and earned first-team all-region honors. He had 68 tackles, nine tackles for loss, eight sacks and 14 quarterback pressures as a junior.

K.J. Henry, Fr., 6-4, 250: Henry is perhaps the fastest of the three, as he has a quick first step off the line. His speed will allow him to get around most offensive tackles at this level. He redshirted last year so he could bulk up as he added about 15 pounds of muscle. With the summer workout program, he could add at least another five pounds. Due to new NCAA rules last year, Henry was allowed to play in four games last year as a redshirt. He had 9 tackles, including 2 for loss. He had a career high 5 tackles at Wake Forest.