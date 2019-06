By: Will Vandervort | 30 minutes ago

One of Clemson’s top signees from the 2019 recruiting class was selected in the 12th round of Wednesday’s Major League Baseball Draft.

Gavin Collyer, a 6-foot-1, 155-pound pitcher, was selected No. 355 overall in the 12th round by the Texas Rangers.

Collyer is a right-handed pitcher from Mountain View High School in Georgia.