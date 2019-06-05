Photo Gallery: Swinney Camp Day 2 morning session

Photo Gallery: Swinney Camp Day 2 morning session

Photo Gallery: Swinney Camp Day 2 morning session

The second day of the Dabo Swinney High School Football Camp got underway Wednesday morning. Some of the nation’s top prospects joined the mix for one day of the camp.

Check out some of the top prospects in action Thursday morning in The Clemson Insider’s Photo Gallery

