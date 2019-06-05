Recapping the newest Clemson offers

Clemson dispensed several new scholarship offers on Wednesday, the second day of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp’s first high school session.

The Clemson Insider recaps the Tigers’ newest offers right here:

Ajou Ajou, 2020 WR, Clearwater, Fla. (Clearwater Academy)

Height, Weight: 6-4, 200

Star Rating: 3-star

Other Power 5 Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Miami, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia, Washington State, West Virginia

A basketball player and high-jumper from Canada, Ajou has received offers left and right since moving to the Sunshine State at the beginning of this year. He now has over two dozen offers, and the Tigers were the latest to pull the trigger on Wednesday following his workout at the Swinney Camp on Tuesday. Ajou is a raw but gifted athletes with tremendous upside, hence why so many schools have thrown their hats in the ring.

Ajou has yet to name favorites and wants to take more visits before making his decision. But Clemson is a major factor in his recruitment following the offer, and the defending champs have as good a shot as any.

Sage Ennis, 2020 TE, Tallahassee, Fla. (Lincoln High)

Height, Weight: 6-4, 220

Star Rating: 3-star

Other Power 5 Offers: Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, NC State, Rutgers, South Carolina, West Virginia

During one-on-ones at the Swinney Camp on Wednesday morning, Ennis was pulled aside and given a verbal offer by Swinney himself. Swinney told Ennis that he checked all the boxes the Tigers were looking for. They liked his film and skillset in both the running and passing game from what they saw on film, they just wanted to see him in person at the camp.

Florida State offered Ennis in May, and he was believed to be nearing a commitment to the Seminoles following a recent visit to Tallahassee. However, the Clemson offer has now given him a lot to think about.

Ennis is about to embark on an East Coast recruiting tour with his high school team. The trip ends on June 16, and Ennis told us that he is looking to make his decision shortly thereafter.

Xavian Sorey, 2021 ATH, Graceville, Fla. (Graceville High)

Height, Weight: 6-3, 215

Star Rating: 4-star

Other Power 5 Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee

Sorey is ranked as the No. 2 athlete and No. 17 overall prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports, while Rivals ranks him as a running back. He plays all over the field for his high school team and has seen time at running back, linebacker, defensive end, safety and even quarterback.

Sorey did not participate in the camp but was given a golf-cart tour of the campus and facilities prior to the morning camp session. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables offered Sorey as a linebacker, telling Sorey that he’s his “top guy.” Sorey told us that receiving the offer was a “special moment” and he “didn’t see it coming.”

Alabama and LSU got the ball rolling with Sorey’s recruitment in January before Miami, Tennessee and Georgia offered in March, and Auburn followed suit in April. Sorey says he doesn’t currently have a timetable for his decision.

Kevin Knowles II, 2021 CB, Hollywood, Fla. (McArthur High)

Height, Weight: 5-10, 156

Star Rating: NR

Other Power 5 Offers: Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, NC State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Utah, Wake Forest

Knowles camped at Clemson on Wednesday morning with some of his McArthur teammates. Venables informed Knowles of the offer, and Knowles told us he couldn’t “explain the excitement” he felt upon getting the news. He will camp at South Carolina on Thursday. It’s still very early in his recruitment.