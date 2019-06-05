Wilkie selected in MLB Draft

Clemson catcher Kyle Wilkie was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 12th round of the MLB Baseball Draft on Wednesday.

Wilkie is the second Tiger taken in the draft. He joins shortstop Logan Davidson, who was selected in the first round on Monday night at No. 29 overall to the Oakland Athletics.

Wilkie was selected with 364th overall pick in the draft.

The Clemson catcher finished second on the team with a .307 batting average. He had six home runs and 41 RBIs in helping the Tigers’ qualify for the NCAA Tournament for an 11th year in a row. He had a slug percentage of .454 and an on base percentage of .385.