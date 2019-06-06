Clemson commit's teammate discusses new offer from Tigers

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass 2021 offensive lineman Jager Burton added an offer from Clemson on Thursday after his three-day showing at the Dabo Swinney Camp this week.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Burton (6-4, 270) about his big new offer from the defending national champs.

“It’s really surreal to know that I have an opportunity to play for the best team in college football,” he said.

Swinney and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell informed Burton of the offer following the first session of Swinney’s camp, which ran from Tuesday to Thursday.

“After camp was over I got called over and Coach Swinney and Coach Caldwell told me. It was an amazing moment,” Burton said. “They told me about how I earned it at camp and that they were excited to get me back down for a game.”

Burton is high school teammates with Clemson OL commit Walker Parks.

They visited Clemson together for the NC State game last October, and Burton is excited about the chance to play with Parks again at the next level in a Tiger uniform.

“It’s a major plus for me but it’s also not something I would solely make a decision off of,” Burton said.

With its offer, Clemson has claimed a spot atop Burton’s offer list, which includes Ohio State, Penn State, Kentucky, Louisville, Duke, West Virginia and others.

“I would say they are one of my favorite schools so far for sure,” he said Clemson.

Burton hopes to have his decision out of the way before his senior season begins.

“If I find out for sure and it feels right I would love to commit before my senior year of football,” he said.

Burton will also be camping at Ohio State on June 15 and Alabama on June 22.