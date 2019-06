The Clemson Insider continues our Clemson’s Finest series. The latest legend to stop by the TCI studio was former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller.

In this first of a four-part series, Spiller describes the recruiting process that brought him to Clemson. He goes in-depth about how Dabo Swinney got him to visit Clemson and how he spurned his family and those wanting him to stay home in Florida.