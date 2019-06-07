Weiss named Clemson head men’s tennis coach

Robbie Weiss has been named the Head Coach of the Men’s Tennis program, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced on Friday. Weiss is the tenth head coach in the program’s history.

“We are delighted to have Robbie lead our program,” said Radakovich. “He brings a wealth of knowledge, with an accomplished career as a player and coach. He is a relentless recruiter, a great teacher, and his vision for the program is exciting, and we are happy to welcome him to the Clemson Family.”

Weiss most recently spent three seasons as an Assistant Coach at Alabama, where he was named the ITA Southern Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018. Alabama went to the NCAA Tournament in two of his three seasons on staff, including a Sweet 16 in 2018. Additionally, he coached Alabama’s top doubles group to the program’s first-ever NCAA Championship match appearance in 2019, and an NCAA Singles Quarterfinal appearance in 2018.

“I am beyond thrilled to lead the Clemson Tennis program,” said Weiss. “The tradition at Clemson is tremendous, and the support of the program is unbelievable. I am eager to get to work to continue to build this program at one of the best universities in the country.”

“Clemson really got the right man for the job; an honest person who is well-respected around the United States and will do things the right way,” said former Clemson Head Coach Chuck Kriese. “Robbie truly cares about his student-athletes and will work tirelessly to do the job.”

Weiss was inducted into the ITA Tennis Hall of Fame after a standout career as a student-athlete at Pepperdine from 1985-88. His senior year, he won the NCAA Singles Championship and was the National Player of the Year after compiling a 55-2 record and holding the No. 1 ranking the entire season.

He then played professionally from 1988-95, moving as high as No. 85 in the world and defeating four players ranked No. 1 in the world at the time.

He moved into coaching in 1997, joining Pepperdine’s staff, before going to Georgia Tech in 1999 and 2000. After stints as the Director of Tennis at the Olde Towne Athletic Club (Marietta, Ga.) and Laurel Springs Tennis Club (Suwanee, Ga.), he took over the Cornell women’s program in 2007-08.

Weiss is set to begin work in the Duckworth Family Tennis Center, which opened earlier this year.

–courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications