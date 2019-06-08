Virginia LB Henderson impresses at Clemson camp

One rising junior prospect who impressed at the Dabo Swinney Camp this past week and attracted substantial attention from Clemson’s coaching staff was linebacker Isaiah Henderson of Virginia Beach (Va.) Salem High School.

“I enjoyed it a lot,” Henderson said of the camp. “I learned a lot of new stuff and had good conversations with the coaches.”

According to Henderson (6-3, 220), his performance at the Swinney Camp caught the eye of Clemson’s head man himself.

“Coach Swinney told me he drove the golf cart over to the drill, watched me and then drove off again, and that he was impressed and he’s glad to finally meet me,” said Henderson, who worked out on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables liked what he saw from Henderson as well and let the stud linebacker know as much.

“Coach V likes my play style,” said Henderson, who holds scholarship offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, Pittsburgh, East Carolina and Old Dominion.

“He said I’m very physical and heavy handed, and I’m a really good natural size for my class. He said that he takes the recruiting process very slowly with players and other coaches, confirmed that with me that he doesn’t just offer anyone. Coach V is very straight up with me. He did a lot of teaching points for me, and said that he was impressed and that the program is heavily interested in me.”

Henderson unofficially visited Clemson for the spring game in April after being invited by Venables, who later returned the favor by visiting the class of 2021 recruit during the spring evaluation period.

“I liked that visit a lot. It was my first time on campus,” Henderson said. “I got a chance to speak with Coach Venables for the first time and he said he would come visit me at my school, and he did two weeks later.”

Henderson is slated to visit Ohio State and Notre Dame soon, and said he plans to visit Clemson again during the upcoming season.