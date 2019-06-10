Clemson lands commitment from grad transfer

Clemson has landed a commitment from Alabama grad transfer Tevin Mack.

Mack announced the news via Instagram on Monday night.

Mack, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound guard/forward, ranked third on Alabama’s team in double-figure scoring games (16) and fourth in scoring average (9.0 ppg) during the 2018-19 season. Mack began his career at Texas before transferring to Alabama and redshirting the 2017-18 season.

Coming out of Dreher High School in Columbia, S.C., Mack was ranked the No. 48 overall prospect in the nation by ESPN, No. 51 by 247Sports and No. 61 by Rivals.com.

Mack played in 48 games and made 10 starts in his two seasons at Texas, finishing with double-digit points 16 times, including three games of 20 or more points.