Mutual interest between Clemson, Big Ten commit

After camping at Alabama last Tuesday and earning an offer from the Crimson Tide, Hollyflood (Fla.) McArthur 2020 linebacker Ruben Hyppolite traveled to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp on Wednesday and worked out for defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

“I enjoyed working with Coach Venables,” Hyppolite told The Clemson Insider. “He gave me a lot of useful tips to better my game.”

Hyppolite (6-0, 225) has been committed to Maryland since late April, though his verbal pledge to the Terrapins hasn’t prevented other schools from pursuing him, and he is still planning to take visits elsewhere.

Clemson already holds commitments from a pair of linebackers in the 2020 class but could potentially be in the market for a third, and Venables has expressed his interest in Hyppolite.

“That I’m an amazing player and I’m an even more amazing person,” Hyppolite said of what he has heard from Venables. “Coach also said that I’m the type of guy that Clemson University looks for. From skillset to character, coach says I have it all.”

Along with Maryland and Alabama, Hyppolite has offers to play for Florida State, Miami, Auburn, Kentucky and Penn State, among other schools.

Hyppolite maintains that his “commitment with Maryland is solid” but admits that an offer from the Tigers would be big for him should they pull the trigger.

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “Clemson is a great school and I would be grateful for the opportunity.”