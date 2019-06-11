Clemson basketball coaches receive significant raises

Clemson’s assistant basketball coaches received a significant raise and were extended a year on their contract by the University’s Board of Trustees Tuesday.

Dick Bender and Antonio Reynolds Dean had their new compensation approved by the BOT’s Compensation Committee Tuesday morning during a teleconference. Reynolds Dean, who begins his third year at Clemson, received a $27,000 raise, bringing his yearly salary to $257,000. Bender, who is in his eighth year at Clemson, received a $15,000 raise and will make $235,000 in 2019-’20.

Reynolds Dean also received a $2,000 signing bonus, while Bender received a $1,500 signing bonus.

The compensation committee also approved the contract of new assistant basketball coach Anthony Goins. He will make $230,000 and will receive a $5,000 signing bonus to be received within the 30 days of his start date.

The terms of all three coaches’ contracts expires on April 30 of 2020. A one-year contract has been the standard for assistants in the Clemson basketball programs. It is also the standard for assistant coaches in some of the Olympic sports, as well as for administrators in the athletic department.

Clemson’s assistant coaches can receive incentive bonuses up to $75,000 this coming season.

The Tigers are coming off a season in which they posted a 20-14 record and advanced to the second round of the National Invitational Tournament.