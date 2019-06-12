4-star Carolina RB has ‘great time’ at Swinney Camp

Cornelius (N.C.) Hough 2021 four-star running back Evan Pryor has participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp in each summer since he was a fifth grader. So, it’s no surprise he showed up for the Swinney Camp again this year.

Pryor (5-11, 190) worked out with Clemson running backs coach Tony Elliott at the camp on Wednesday and said he “had a great time.”

“Just being able to work with Coach Elliott was great in itself,” Pryor said of what he liked about this year’s camp experience. “Spending time in the town and in the environment.”

While on campus Pyor spoke with Elliott about himself as a player, as well as the recruiting process.

“From the coaching standpoint he was telling me I look great as a back,” Pryor said. “Just have to start doing the little things better and emphasizing them. Recruiting, he still told me that they are slow with it, but he said he wants us to keep in touch constantly now because he stated he is now about to flip the page into the 2021 (class) side of things. But to just remain focused and stay on top of my grades.”

A rising junior, Pryor holds offers from UNC, Penn State, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, NC State and a host of others.

He hasn’t set a decision date yet, but knows he wants to commit prior to his senior year and has a plan for narrowing down his recruitment.

“A final 5 will come out for me late summer or early fall,” he said. “After that no specific date yet other than before senior year.”

Can Pryor envision the Tigers being in the mix when the time comes for him to make his college choice?

“Definitely,” he said.

Pryor is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 running back and No. 115 overall prospect in the class of 2021. He is set to visit Ohio State on Saturday and slated to visit Alabama on June 21.