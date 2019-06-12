Dabo Swinney Camp Photo Gallery: Session 2, Wednesday Afternoon

The second session of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp continued with another workout Wednesday afternoon.

Check out The Clemson Insider’s photo gallery of the action from TCI’s Bart Boatwright!

