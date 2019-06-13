‘It would mean the world’ to Keith Adams if son could play for Clemson

Now that he lives back in the area, it was a no-brainer for former Clemson linebacker Keith Adams to send his son to Dabo Swinney’s High School Camp.

Adams, a consensus All-American for the Tigers in 2000, moved to Canton, Georgia last year, which is about an hour north of Atlanta and a two-and-a-half-hour drive to Clemson.

“I am very proud of Clemson,” Adams said to The Clemson Insider on Wednesday. “We are at the top of the mountain and when Coach (Dabo) Swinney came in and how he built it up and the success, it just speaks volumes, not just as a coach, but as a person. The type of coaches he has on his staff and the type of players that he is getting, and it is the chemistry and the attitude. The players love one another.”

It did not take too much convincing to talk his son, Keith Adams, Jr., into camping at Clemson this summer. The younger Adams, through his dad, grew up bleeding orange and is a Clemson fan himself.

“He loves Clemson,” Adams Sr., said. “He loves the whole atmosphere. The coaches, they all know him. Dabo Swinney, what a great person to be able to play for. The family atmosphere that they have and the success, it is something that would be very special.”

Adams. Jr., is a 2022 running back prospect. He spent the last three days at Dabo Swinney’s High School Football Camp working out with Clemson co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott. Clemson has not offered the rising sophomore, but his dad is hopeful one will come soon.

So far, he is receiving interest from Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Carolina, Louisville and Miami.

“It would be very special for me and my family, definitely, for him to get an offer from Clemson and to be here,” Adams Sr., said. “My heart is with Clemson, so for him to be a second-generation player to come to Clemson, it would mean the world to me.”

Adams, Jr., has camped the last two years in Texas. Though he admits he is a little bias, Adams, Sr., says Swinney’s camp is the best due to the way Swinney runs the camp.

“It is run different. This camp is built more on fundamentals and they really work,” he said. “They are really working out here. These kids are being able to gain some of the top knowledge and fundamentals. They are teaching what they teach their players. So, you are able to get teaching from the best coaches and experience what it is going to take to be successful. It is definitely a blessing for each kid that is able to come out here.”

Adams Sr., can’t wait for the recruiting process to truly begin for his son. Though the former NFL player would love to see his son play for his alma mater one day, he wants him more than anything to not think or worry about any of that stuff, but instead enjoy the process and do what he thinks is best for him.

“I allow him first and foremost to be a kid and have fun with it,” the former Tiger said. “We know everything else will take care of itself. He has the talent. He has the knowledge of the game. He has been around it his whole life. It’s just about having fun.”

As for Clemson, Adams, Sr., loves what Swinney has done with the program. Not only has a lot changed since his playing days from 1998-2000, but a lot has changed since he was a student assistant coach in 2013, while he finished his degree at Clemson.

Clemson was just in its second year inside the Poe Indoor Practice Facility and has since added the Allen Reeves Football Complex.

“Everything is excellent. Everything he has done is top standard,” Adams. Sr., said. “That is what kind of guy he is, and you can see it all through the organization that best is the standard. When you look around, you don’t see anything better. The facility is top of the line and that is what Coach Swinney and his staff stand for. They want nothing but the best.”

Adams, Sr., says he loves the way the players are spoiled at Clemson and how Clemson tries to continue to improve even though its facilities are already the best. He also likes the way Swinney welcomes former players, even guys he did not coach, back into the program and how he wants them to be involved and feel like they have a role in what is going on.

“They are able to come and get their degrees, finish school and develop relationships that will last a lifetime,” he said. “I am very pleased with everything they have done. The relationship with Coach Swinney is great. He blessed me by letting me come back and finish my degree. He blessed me by allowing me to a part of the program.

“I never played for him, but he brought me in and loved on me and my family, so it is very special to be able to be around and see all the success that he has had. I am very proud of that. It is awesome. This is an extended family. You are able to come in and see your family members and spend time with them. It is just great to be able to have those relationships that we have. He means it when he says he wants us to be around. He is a genuine guy. He is a great person.”