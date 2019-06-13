OL teammate of Clemson commit improves stock at Swinney Camp

Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road 2021 offensive lineman Andrew Canelas traveled to Clemson for the Dabo Swinney Camp this week with his high school teammate, Tigers offensive line commitment Mitchell Mayes.

Canelas (6-8, 297) worked out for offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Coach Caldwell told me my stock has gone way up,” Canelas told The Clemson Insider.

Canelas, who saw his recruitment pick up with a handful of Power Five offers this spring, received positive feedback from Caldwell about his camp performance as well as some constructive criticism to help improve his game as an O-lineman.

“Coach Caldwell said I need to work on hip flexibility and work on my punch,” Canelas said. “He told me that I have a good motor and good size.”

Canelas enjoyed the unique experience he got while participating in Clemson’s annual summer camp.

“I really loved how the camp was set up and how I learned a lot,” he said. “It was more of playing football rather than a combine. I also loved the competition aspect of the camp and all of the other talented players that where there.”

Canelas has a close relationship with Mayes, who committed to the Tigers back in March, and would love to be able to suit up with him again at the next level in a Clemson uniform.

“Mitch has been a really good teammate over the past couple months and is also a very good person,” Canelas said. “It would be amazing to get an offer from Clemson and have a chance to play with him at the next level.”

Canelas notched his first offer from North Carolina in late March and has since added offers from Virginia Tech, Virginia, Duke and East Carolina. He feels NC State, South Carolina and Clemson are showing the most interest right now among the schools that have not yet offered.

Up next for Canelas are visits to Northwestern, North Carolina and Alabama later this month.